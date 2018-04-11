News By Tag
David McMillan, Associate, BakerHostetler to Speak at TKG's Event
About David McMillan
David McMillan is a litigation attorney at BakerHostetler. His practice centers on class action defense, data breach litigation, bankruptcy and other types of general commercial litigation. Representing clients across a range of industries including technology, health care, hospitality and retail, David helps companies navigate the constantly-evolving realm of class action defense, working to develop and pursue legal strategies aimed at mitigating potentially devastating exposure. He is also part of a team representing the Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BLMIS) under the Securities Investor Protection Act, advancing the global effort to trace and recover assets for Madoff's defrauded customers with allowed claims.
David holds a B.A. from Cornell University (2004), a M.S. from Pace University (2006) and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law (2009).
About BakerHostetler
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world to address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups – Business, Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation and Tax – the firm has more than 940 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country's top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $12 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com.
Event Synopsis:
Every company is at risk of being sued in a class action litigation. The risk is even higher with the increasing amount of copycat class litigation being filed. For instance, once marketing claims have been filed in, it will now be easier for other plaintiffs to copy the same class action and file it against other companies that sell similar products. This implies that a class litigation against one's competitor should serve as a wake-up call.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help companies understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the class action litigation landscape in 2018 and will address common class action challenges faced by companies. Speakers will also offer best business practices that companies should implement to mitigate the risks of becoming a class action lawsuit defendant.
Key topics include:
· Class Action Litigation – Recent Trends and Developments
· Risks and Challenges for Businesses
· Class Action in the 2018 Landscape
· Strategies in Minimizing Risks and Challenges
· Best Business Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
