News By Tag
* Maple
* Tree
* Adoption
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Now You Can Adopt a Pure Vermont Maple Tree
Sugar Moms & Sugar Dads receive a box of deliciousness and assist sustainable farms
Sweet Adoptions is an "adoption" service that allows conscientious consumers to reap the sweet rewards of Vermont's annual maple syrup crop. The program will also help keep small maple producers on the working landscape, with select Vermont sugar makers getting direct proceeds from every adopted tree.
Upon enrollment, those who adopt a Vermont maple tree from Sweet Adoptions (www.sweetadoptions.com)
"We've put together a delicious package of syrup, candy and pancake mix," said Scott Goodwin, Chief Maple Officer of Sweet Adoptions. "We take it deeper than that by giving people a sense of stewardship in 'their' maple tree and 'their' maple producer. We're giving maple sugar makers a portion of our proceeds so they can keep maple trees on Vermont's working landscape, and we're checking in periodically to make sure our tree parents are vested in the process."
The Sweet Adoptions program is $79.95 per tree (which includes free shipping of the initial adoption kit containing syrup, candy and pancake mix).
Sweet Adoptions is using trees and products from two Franklin County, Vermont, maple sugar makers - Moonlight Maples, run by Robbie Morrill of Georgia, and Henpecker Ridge Maples, run by Michael Howrigan of Enosburg. Morrill taps about 14,000 trees while Howrigan has about 19,000 trees that he uses.
"The global maple market has really exploded in the last several years," said Morrill. "The larger, corporate maple producers have benefited greatly, while smaller guys like Michael and me have been pulled along for the ride. The Sweet Adoptions program will help raise the profile and give us an additional avenue for our healthy, sweet products ."
To adopt a Vermont maple tree - and receive your box of sweet rewards - log on to https://www.sweetadoptions.com/
Contact
Scott or Matt at info@sweetadoptions.com
info@sweetadoptions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 16, 2018