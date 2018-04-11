News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Against Trump Media Llc Announces Sale Of Domain Portfolio
Phoenix Based PFH Consulting announced that it has been retained to sell the Anti Trump Domain Portfolio owned by Against Trump Media LLC
Against Trump Media has acquired additional domains including:
AthletesAgainstTrump.com
AmazonAgainstTrump.com
CelebritiesAgainstTrump.com
PastorsAgainstTrump.com
UnionsAgainstTrump.com
IndictOrIMPEACH.com
TRUMPISHit.com
DontTrustMedia.com
CubanAgainstTrump.com
The portfolio consists of 125 Unique domains that have been strategically selected to leverage User Generated Content (UGC) and INFLUENCER MARKETING & TARGETED DEMOGRAPHICS that can be fully integrated into a social eco-system to drive voter response and interaction.
Against Trump Media has elected to sell the domain names to allow this platform to be further developed by a third party that has the ability and capital to build this site out as soon as possible. The domains are all currently registered thru Go Daddy and will be sold as a "LOT"
Media Contact
Against Trump Media LLC
Rex Powers
***@againsttrumpmedia.com
602-692-9470
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse