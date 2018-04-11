 
Against Trump Media Llc Announces Sale Of Domain Portfolio

Phoenix Based PFH Consulting announced that it has been retained to sell the Anti Trump Domain Portfolio owned by Against Trump Media LLC
 
 
Vets Against TRUMP.com
Vets Against TRUMP.com
PHOENIX - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Arizona based PFH Consulting has agreed to broker the exclusive domain portfolio of 125 Domain Names that are owned by Against Trump Media LLC. Against Trump Media  LLC is a Delaware entity that was founded by Rex Powers in 2015 with the initial acquisition of http://www.VetsAgainstTrump.com.

Against Trump Media has acquired additional domains including:

AthletesAgainstTrump.com
AmazonAgainstTrump.com
CelebritiesAgainstTrump.com
PastorsAgainstTrump.com
UnionsAgainstTrump.com
IndictOrIMPEACH.com
TRUMPISHit.com
DontTrustMedia.com
CubanAgainstTrump.com

The portfolio consists of 125 Unique domains that have been strategically selected to leverage User Generated Content (UGC) and INFLUENCER MARKETING & TARGETED DEMOGRAPHICS that can be fully integrated into a social eco-system to drive voter response and interaction.

Against Trump Media has elected to sell the domain names to allow this platform to be further developed by a third party that has the ability and capital to build this site out as soon as possible. The domains are all currently registered thru Go Daddy and will be sold as a "LOT"

