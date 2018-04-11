 
Get Prequalified for Lennar's Estancia

 
 
Get prequalified for a chance to purchase during the initial release.
Get prequalified for a chance to purchase during the initial release.
 
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to announce that Estancia is coming soon to Mountain View! Estancia is a new community of upscale townhomes and single-family homes located at the southern tip of the Sanfrancisco Bay Area peninsula and at the heart of Silicon Valley. Lennar will release their first phase of homes for sale soon, and interested homeshoppers must get prequalified for a chance to purchase during the initial phase release.

"We have received a lot of interest in this community already and are excited to release some of the first homes for sale," said Morgan Sterling, Marketing Manager for Lennar Bay Area. "Homeshoppers are encouraged to act quickly and get prequalified for their chance to purchase early."

At Estancia, homeshoppers will have 11 distinctive floorplans to choose from. Including both contemporary townhomes and single-family home designs, these new residences range in size from approximately 1,295 to 2,010 square feet.

These homes provide a great location close to major technology employers including Google. Each of these new homes also showcase Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design which offers built-in wireless access points for commercial-strength Wi-Fi in every room.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program also provides a high level of features and upgrades that come as standard. These include quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer-selected cabinetry and the latest in home automation features and technology from Ruckus®, Samsung SmartThings®, Ring® Video Doorbell, Honeywell programmable thermostat and more, that can all be voice controlled through Amazon Alexa!

The initial phase release will only offer a handful of new homes for sale and prospective homebuyers will have to enter into a lottery for a chance to be selected. In order to enter the lottery, they must get prequalified. (https://pub.s7.exacttarget.com/2wss1jvor1f?utm_source=elo...)

View more information about Estancia and other Lennar communities across the Bay Area by visiting https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/san-francisco-bay-area.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
949-283-0202
