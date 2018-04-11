News By Tag
President Anton Caragea leads a high level delegation to Djibouti for African Tourism Week
The high-level delegation headed by H.E. President Dr. Anton Caragea will table global issues of tourism and culture with H.E. Academician Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti and H.E. Mr. Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of Djibouti
The visit of European Council on Tourism and Trade (ECTT) President to Djibouti comes in recognition of the country role in promoting tourism as a tool for peace and global development and regional détente.
Djibouti was selected as the first African city to be inscribed on the world list of Capitals of Culture and Tourism in recognition of the city rich past, booming traditions and remarkable tourism development.
The country encompasses ten world heritage sites on tentative list ranging from natural treasures and natural protected areas such as: Lake Assal and Lake Abbe, National Park Foret du day to the tumulus of Awellos, cave paintings of Abourma.
The capital city: Djibouti is home to a treasure trove of architectural marvels from the historical Haji Hamoudi Mosque, European Quarter (Malik Square) and African Quarter, Djibouti Cathedral and Ethiopian Church Saint Gabriel of the Sun and the cultural blending space of Les Caisses etc.
Our participation in Djibouti, World Capital of Culture and Tourism activities is part of our long-standing commitment to the development of Africa, stated Professor Dr. Anton Caragea, ECTT President.
We have supported development and cultural programs across Africa: in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe and we are proudly adding now Djibouti to our list of valuable partners in the region and the support and enlighten policies of Academician Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti are a guarantee for a long-term cooperation concluded President Dr. Anton Caragea.
The high-level delegation headed by H.E. President Dr. Anton Caragea will have extensive dialogues with H.E. Mr. Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of Djibouti, H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Ali Youssef, Minister of Foreign Affairs and a special working meeting with H.E. Academician Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti and will benefit from a cultural and familiarization program in the country.
The main topic of the high level dialogue will concentrate on issues like ECTT support to Djibouti in the implementation of investment projects, visa facilitation, the reinforcement of cooperation with the European Council on Tourism and Trade Executive Board and ECTT assistance to the country in the areas of innovation and education.
