Transaction Announcement - Local Gym

Broker and Managing Director, Al Fialkovich, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Fitness Industry

A Local Gym Trades Hands

-- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local gym traded hands with the support of Al Fialkovich."The seller of this gym has been able to build a company that could compete with big name gyms," says Al Fialkovich, a Business Broker with Transworld. "I really wanted to ensure that this business was taken over by someone who could carry on that significant legacy."This business is a high-quality fitness facility located in a desirable neighborhood in the Denver area. It has been in existence as a premier fitness facility for ten plus years with a steadily growing clientele since its inception. The facility offers a wide array of cardiovascular machines, strength machines, free weights, group classes, personal training and a detail oriented staff that is second to none in the industry. This clean, inviting and non-intimidating health club caters to a wide range of members that desire a comfortable environment to achieve their fitness goals. The facility has plenty of parking which is a rare for the area. The buyer is excited to take this gym over and continue to serve the local clientele well!Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!