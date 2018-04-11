 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Go Rentals Applauds Atlantic Aviation's Newly Renovated Salt Lake City FBO

 
 
SALT LAKE CITY - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Go Rentals, the only car rental company specializing in General Aviation, will be servicing Atlantic Aviation's newly renovated FBO at Salt Lake City (SLC).

The new FBO features:

• Heated hangar space (up to Gulfstream 650)
• Type I & Type IV deicing
• Pilot's lounge and snooze rooms
• Crew cars
• Go Rentals preferred rental car service
• 24-hour surveillance and security
• Conference rooms with AV equipment and teleconferencing

"We are excited to service Atlantic Aviation and want to congratulate them on the opening of their beautiful state-of-the-art facility in Salt Lake City," says Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. "Atlantic has made a considerable investment in the amenities here to create a world-class experience for its guests and we also subscribe to that vision," Gitibin comments.

Lou Pepper, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Aviation, adds to that sentiment, "Salt Lake is a dynamic and growing city and a great complement to the Atlantic network. We look forward to bringing the Atlantic Attitude and all the benefits customers have come to expect from Atlantic to Salt Lake City and to working with the city to better serve business, general, and the wider aviation community."

What's more, "This spectacular new facility is a great example of Atlantic Aviation's exceptional attention to detail and welcoming environment that rivals the best 5 Star Hotel. We are proud to support the Salt Lake team in providing outstanding service for our guests, colleagues and friends," comments Regional Manager for Go Rentals, Roxy Cioroslan.

Visit the newly renovated Atlantic Aviation facility slated to open April 2018 in Salt Lake City.

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is an elite car rental service company, with special emphasis on service. The company is also the only one specializing in the private jet industry since 1995. Still a family-owned and operated business, Go Rentals has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Massachusetts, Utah, Florida and New Jersey, New York, and Washington D.C., and service to over 50 airports and various fine hotels and resorts. Further information about Go Rentals is available online at GoRentals.com.

About Atlantic Aviation
Atlantic Aviation is the largest fixed-base operator (FBO) in the country, providing unparalleled services, such as state-of- the-art facilities and an industry-leading rewards program for our valued customers. With over 60 locations nationwide, Atlantic Aviation will provide the service you expect and deserve, nearly everywhere you fly. Visit atlanticaviation.com for more information.

Contact Information

Go Rentals

Mike Morris

Vice President

4320 Campus Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92680

800.464.8267

gorentals.com

Media Contact
Go Rentals: Mike Morris (VP) 800.464.8267
4320 Campus Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92680
***@ideaenablers.com
Source:Go Rentals
Email:***@ideaenablers.com Email Verified
