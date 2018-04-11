America Green Solar Anticipates Rapid Expansion

America's fastest-growing solar company is about to grow even faster with great new franchising opportunities.

-- NEW YORK, NEW YORK--America Green Solar is determined to expand their influence in time for Earth Day.The coming week is not only Earth Week, but also Franchise Week at the United States' fastest-growing solar company, who is determined to "paint America Green."With a strategy to target new markets--especially in Florida, Georgia, New York, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Illinois--AGS is ready to help more of America go green, offering the only solar service in the country for $0 down.Franchisees will be given the opportunity to own their own solar business with training provided by the parent company, America Green Solar. With the average 5-employee franchise earning 1 million to 1.5 million USD.Over the life of the system, solar saves the equivalent of 78,000 trees planted, or 30,000 cars being taken off the road: saving over $42,300,000 over that time. That's environmental and financial impact.America Green Solar is expanding in ALL 50 states--ask about franchise opportunities!Committed to AGS' mission, Antoine Bell--VP of Sales and Franchising--and Allie Payne--Director of Channel Management--are coming to New York, where the company is headquartered.World traveller, accomplished athlete, and the son of an international soccer star, Antoine Bell has personally seen multiple corporations through to the height of success. Armed with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and professional sales experience that he cultivated in the New York City business development sphere, Antoine eventually became part of the management team at Credico from the corporation's very beginning.As VP of Sales and Franchising at America Green Solar, Antoine is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world through renewable energy solutions sales, but takes a holistic approach to accomplishing these goals, and is just as committed to great team building.Allie Payne has a diverse background in human resources and recruiting, as well as marketing and corporate training, and has a well-documented record of making a positive difference in the world. As the HR Director for Charity Advertising and Marketing Partners, Allie keenly honed her skills in identifying and placing effective canvassers.She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame in English and Film, and a Juris Doctor from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. She has also worked extensively as an independent recruitment consultant, tailoring job postings for the individual goals of each client and innovating in her methods as recruitment rapidly digitized.America Green is confident that it will be able to rapidly expand throughout the coming months.###Contact: Partners@AmericaGreenSolar.com#gogreensavegreen #letspaintamericagreen #gogreen #green #solar #gosolar #renewable #energy #environmental #business #beyourownboss #franchise #franchising #opportunity