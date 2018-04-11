News By Tag
Design 446 receives 14 awards at the 31st Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala
The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
For the Community Service categories, Design 446 received awards for its work with HOPE Sheds Light and the 50 for 50 Birthday Benefit. HOPE Sheds Light, led by co-founders Arvo Prima, Ron Rosetto and Stephen Willis, is a nonprofit organization in Toms River that is supported by friends and families directly impacted by addiction. The 50 for 50 Birthday Benefit, held in March 2016, brought five friends and four non-profits came together to unite under one remarkable vision to turn an ordinary 50th birthday celebration into an opportunity to give back to the community. The benefit, in honor of Design 446 Vice President Ann Marie Baker, raised over $50,000 and the proceeds were distributed to four area non-profits (HOPE Sheds Light, the Ocean County YMCA, the Garden State Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and the Mercy Center of Asbury Park).
"We are so honored to be able to give back to the community through the 50 for 50 benefit and our continuous work with HOPE Sheds Light," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446. "To be selected as the recipient of two community services awards in honor of that is quite a humbling experience."
Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Pr1ma Corporation, K. Hovnanian® Homes, Lennar, Kali Road 105, LLC and Roger Mumford Homes for a variety of awards including The Hills by Lennar and Venue at Lighthouse Station Community of the Year Grand Awards. "We are all extremely proud of this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "I've never been prouder of my talented team. Congratulations to all the winners."
During the awards ceremony, Design 446 had the opportunity to unveil its newest video clip. "The clip is now available on the Design 446 Facebook page," Villane added. "We invite you to watch it and let us know what you think in the comments."
Through the years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the home building industry. Its extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions.
Design 446's work has also been featured in several design books and magazines through the years, and has also received a number of awards in recent years for its marketing achievements. Last month, Design 446 received 17 awards at the 15th Annual FAME Awards, presented by the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey. "Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has always been the key to our success," said Villane.
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit http://www.design446.com.
