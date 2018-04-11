News By Tag
David Brock of ERA Wilder Realty Receives 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award
2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners Named in Columbia, David Brock of ERA Wilder Realty Receives Award for Top Leasing Firm
The CoStar Power Broker Awards are bestowed to brokerage firms and individual brokers who closed the highest overall transaction volumes in commercial property sales and leases within their respective markets. The acknowledged performances place the recipients into an elite group of individuals as a small select number are awarded each year.
"Every year we are honored to recognize those individual brokers and firms who have outperformed their peers," said CoStar Group founder and CEO Andrew C. Florance. "These industry leaders have demonstrated exceptional sales and leasing success, and we congratulate them on their achievement."
"David Brock is most definitely the premiere commercial agent in the Irmo area and you can tell by the number of signs you see driving around. It's glaringly obvious who the top dog is on that side of the lake and he deserves every bit of it, he's certainly put the work in to get where he is and he's a great guy,' said Stuart Reynolds, 2017 Board President of the Central Carolina Realtors Association.
"David is one of the hardest working agents I know. He is detail oriented and strives to ensure each transaction goes as smoothly as possible while making sure his clients are taken care of,' said Chip Daniels, Broker-in-charge Irmo Office.
"I am very honored to be recognized for all of my hard work and to get this honor for ERA Wilder Realty,' said David Brock.
All CoStar Power Broker Awards are based on transaction data in CoStar's commercial real estate database, which is the largest, independently researched database of commercial real estate property information available online. With over 30 years of industry experience and a research force topping 1,850 employee, CoStar's database contains 5 million commercial properties with gross building area tracked and maintained by CoStar exceeding 115 billion square feet of commercial space.
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
