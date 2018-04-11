Senior Corporate Lawyer Enhances Leading Law Firm's Capabilities

Matthew Kindree joins Pallett Valo as a Partner in their Business Law Practice

-- Pallett Valo LLP, the largest business law firm in Peel Region, is pleased to welcome Matthew Kindree as a Partner to their firm and as a senior lawyer in their Business Law Practice.Matthew's area of expertise is as a corporate lawyer with a practice focusing on mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending, corporate transactions and reorganizations, bank regulatory and general corporate commercial matters.Matthew has extensive expertise in the areas of banking and finance, financial services, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and corporate reorganizations and restructurings. He represents clients in secured and unsecured lending transactions, as well as counseling start-up and foreign enterprises on general business, corporate finance and regulatory matters. He also has experience working on complex corporate transactions.According to the firm's Managing Partner, John Russo, "Matthew's knowledge and expertise adds additional depth and experience to the firm's Business Law Group ensuring the continuity of our firm's reputation for excellence and client service".In addition, Matthew is designated by the Law Society of Upper Canada as a specialist in Corporate and Commercial Law and by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada as a specialist in Corporate Finance.Russo concluded, "we are excited to have a lawyer of Matthew's caliber and reputation join the firm".Pallett Valo is the largest business law firm in Mississauga, whose roots in the community go back to 1948. The firm practices in the areas of: business law, commercial litigation, commercial real estate, construction, insolvency & corporate restructuring, employment & labour, and wills, estates, & trusts. The firm has 39 lawyers, including 14 partners, 25 associates and 48 support staff. It was recently voted as a Top 10 Regional Law firm for the fourth time in four successive surveys sponsored by Canadian Lawyer Magazine.