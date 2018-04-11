News By Tag
* Wine
* Equality
* Ywca
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Equality Vines and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago Release Respect Rose and Zinfandel
Respect Rose and Old Vine Zinfandel arrive on the heels of Equal Pay Day
"YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is proud to be partnering with the team from Equality Vines to bring this amazing Rosé and Zinfandel to those who support our mission to eliminate racism and empower women," said Dorri McWhorter, CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. "When businesses, such as Equality Vines, and consumers, such as wine lovers, join together for a cause, they can be a powerful force in changing the world!"
"YWCA Metropolitan Chicago does great work to positively impact the lives of women and families, and Equality Vines is honored to partner with them on this wine to help fund their many services and advocacy work, " said Jim Obergefell, co-founder of Equality Vines. "Women deserve equal rights, equal pay, and equal opportunity, and this new wine allows customers to participate in making that a reality."
This 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir comes from historic, award-winning, Giusti Estate Vineyards, in the heart of the Russian River Valley. Harvested in September, 2017, the berries were direct pressed, with 2 hours of skin contact. Fermented and aged in Neutral French oak for 6 months, then racked 3 times prior to bottling and cold stabilized. Dry finish, with beautiful tones of dark cherry, lavender, and hints of strawberry. Crisp and balanced, Respect Rosé provides the perfect transition from spring to summer.
Winemaker Doug Hackett crafted the bold old Zinfandel from a 95-year old Dry Creek Valley vineyard as a tribute to those heroes who stood their ground against bigotry and hate. The 2016 Stonewall Old Vine Zinfandel features big fruit flavors of boysenberries, brambleberries, ripe blackberries and dark chocolate. Aged for 26 months in all-American oak barrels gives the wine a wonderful spice and a lengthy finish.
About Equality Vines
Equality Vines is the world's first cause wine portfolio dedicated to equality for all people. For every bottle of wine sold, Equality Vines makes a donation to an organization dedicated to the fight for equality, with each line of wine supporting a different equality cause. The Love Wins line of wines supports LGBTQ non-profits, the Suffrage Series supports women's rights, and future series will support other equality causes. The portfolio is inspired by Dr. Marilyn Shultz, the aunt of Equality Vines co-founder Matt Grove, who in 1971 led the class action sexual discrimination lawsuit against NBC and its affiliates that ultimately re-shaped the company. Equality Vines will release special Dr. Marilyn Schulz Tribute Wines that honor individuals involved in the fight for equality. The first wine in this special series, Love Wins Cuvee, honors Equality Vines Co-Founder Jim Obergefell and his late husband John Arthur for their legal fight that ended with the 2015 landmark Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges, bringing marriage equality to the entire United States. For more information visit. http://www.equalityvines.com or call 707-604-5795.
About YWCA Metropolitan Chicago
Founded in 1876, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is a social enterprise committed to eliminating racism, empowering women, and advocating for gender equity and inclusion through pursuit of three empowerment priorities:
• Safety and Wellness;
• Education and Training; and
• Economic Sustainability
As a leading association of YWCA USA, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago impacts over 200,000 women and families annually through holistic programs in and around Chicago as well as online initiatives available to women across the country including the #NotThatComplicated (notthatcomplicated.org)
Media Contact
Michael Volpatt
***@larkinvolpatt.com
4159948864
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse