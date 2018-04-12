News By Tag
Information Security Forum Webcast to Discuss Board's Role in Balancing Risk and Reward
Managing Director Steve Durbin Will Provide Insight Into Why Engaged Boards and Executives Make Better Decisions About How to Align Business and Security Objectives
Business leaders recognize the enormous benefits of cyberspace and how the Internet greatly increases innovation, collaboration, productivity, competitiveness and engagement with customers. Unfortunately, they have difficulty assessing the risks versus the rewards. One thing that organizations must do is ensure they have standard security measures in place. This means going well beyond implementing the latest security tools.
During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will look at the challenges faced by CISOs and Board members and offer insights into how to successfully approach cyber security at Board level. Mr. Durbin will explain why engaged boards and executives make better decisions about how to align business and security objectives to manage risk, protect brand reputation, and respond effectively to incidents.
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/
Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
