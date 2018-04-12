 
News By Tag
* Information Security
* Cyber Security
* Risk Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Information Security Forum Webcast to Discuss Board's Role in Balancing Risk and Reward

Managing Director Steve Durbin Will Provide Insight Into Why Engaged Boards and Executives Make Better Decisions About How to Align Business and Security Objectives
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Information Security
* Cyber Security
* Risk Management

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- According to the Information Security Forum (ISF), cyber has become a strategic issue, and for many organizations, is a business enabler and increasingly a form of competitive advantage. However, it is clear that it remains difficult for boards to get the correct management information to support their cyber risk discussions and decision making. In order to consistently make better decisions about how to align business and security objectives to manage risk, protect brand reputation, and respond effectively to incidents, boards and senior executives must remain steadfastly engaged.

Business leaders recognize the enormous benefits of cyberspace and how the Internet greatly increases innovation, collaboration, productivity, competitiveness and engagement with customers. Unfortunately, they have difficulty assessing the risks versus the rewards. One thing that organizations must do is ensure they have standard security measures in place. This means going well beyond implementing the latest security tools.

During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will look at the challenges faced by CISOs and Board members and offer insights into how to successfully approach cyber security at Board level. Mr. Durbin will explain why engaged boards and executives make better decisions about how to align business and security objectives to manage risk, protect brand reputation, and respond effectively to incidents.

Please register via this link (https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/288/292687?utm_campaig...) for the free webcast which takes place on Thursday, April 26 at 7 a.m. (ET). A recording will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
End
Source:Information Security Forum
Email:***@luminapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Information Security, Cyber Security, Risk Management
Industry:Security
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gutenberg Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share