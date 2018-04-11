News By Tag
Thermal Imaging Conference 2018 Platinum Sponsor Retrotec
Retrotec joins Wohler in Platinum Sponsorship of Thermal Imaging Conference 2018
Retrotec began as a blower door manufacturer in Ottawa, Canada. But, by 1984, they grew to include offices in the US. Retrotec soon expanded their services to include instruction for home performance and whole house diagnostics professionals. Since that time Retrotec has evolved into the world's leading manufacturer of building diagnostic tools, software and manufacturer's certification.
Retrotec blower doors and duct testers were specifically geared towards for-profit contractors. The target was professionals that build and retrofit high performance houses that don't qualify for government subsidies. The not-for-profit sector developed overtime into a driving force for technological innovation and grew the expertise of its workforce. Now, Retrotec designs and delivers equipment and applications for testers and researchers in both sectors.
Retrotec worked closely with HVAC, window, and insulation contractors for decades to pioneer a wide range of profitable applications. This collaboration advanced the "sales-diagnostic"
Retrotec has become known for its total dedication to innovation and improvement. Its equipment and applications have been re-engineered gradually to maintain professional appearance and performance standards. But, with the aid of an all injection molded product and manufacturing efficiencies, they still compete with less advanced products on the market.
Retrotec now has over two dozen employees in the US and exports to over 50 countries making it the largest blower door/duct tester manufacturer in the world by a factor of two.
In 2017, with Retrotec experiencing unmatched and continued growth, Colin Genge's decision to retire provided Retrotec with an opportunity to find a strategic partner to further expand into even wider-ranging markets. The decision to pair with Wöhler Technik came as an unmatched opportunity. While the acquisition stands to provide future opportunities in related industries, Wöhler and Retrotec continue to run as separate entities, with no changes in Retrotec's branding, distribution network, and daily business operations. To learn more visit https://retrotec.com/
National and international networking is a huge boon to thermographers who provide infrared services around the world. The fields of expertise of the thermographers in the United Infrared Network include several areas in the building sciences: electric, such as switch gear and panels, data centers, roofing, block walls, moisture intrusion into buildings, energy (building efficiency).
United Infrared, Inc., http://www.UnitedInfrared.com, is the world's largest network of Certified and properly trained thermographers. United Infrared (UI) provides training specific to a market niche, such as the thermal imaging of flat roofs and block walls, moisture intrusion, energy efficiency (heat loss), electrical and data centers.
The Thermal Imaging Conference is a worldwide gathering of thermographers and building inspectors, and is sponsored and hosted by United Infrared, the largest network of certified and properly trained thermal imaging experts in the world. It is set to kick off on September 30th, at an invitation-only reception for all attendees, on the South Lawn of the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort. The Thermal Imaging Conference is the premier event in the infrared industry, and will doubtlessly offer huge opportunities for networking and education. Website for the Conference is http://www.thermalimagingconference.com/
With a network of members literally reaching around the world, United Infrared encourages them to take advantage of 'Distance Learning', which is available through United Infrared.
United Infrared is a nationwide provider of thermal imaging services, is well-known for its professional infrared thermographic services and has the largest network of certified infrared thermographers in the world. RoofScanIR™ www.roofscanir.com is a service provided by UIS that uses thermographers, highly trained in infrared roof scanning, to detect and document moisture in roofing systems. Other market niches include BlockWallScanIR, ElectricIR, MoistureFindIR, EnergyScanIR and DataCentIR. Additional courses for home inspectors include SewerScan, HomeInspectIR, and RCPG.
Registration information, including possible discounts or bonuses, can be found on the conference website (above) or by calling the office of United Infrared at 888-722-6447.
