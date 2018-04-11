News By Tag
Leonard Property Group Now Representing Buyers and Sellers in Real Estate Transactions
Seasoned Investor And Realtor Expands Mission To Better Serve His Community
LPG President, Dave Leonard, shared that the desire for expansion was at the heart of their company mission and culture. He stated "At Leonard Property Group we are building a joyful life-giving ecosystem that includes a loving family, a community of incredible friends, a successful career, a network of business relationships, and support for our favorite charities. It's our passion to provide that same lifestyle to our clients."
LPG is a resource for buyers, sellers and investors who expect the highest standards of professionalism and hard work. To celebrate the expansion LPG is offering a free home valuation as a service to the Austin community. To learn more about LPG, including their home valuation service, visit: https://sellsendera.com
About the company:
Leonard Property Group (LPG) is based in Austin, Texas. The company is actively involved in helping buyers and sellers in the Central and South Austin markets.LPG's experience in new construction, full remodels, flipping investment homes and contract negotiations allows the company to provide clients with first hand knowledge of real estate investing. The LPG team believes that quality, blended with excellent service, is the foundation for a successful business.
Contact Information
President: Dave Leonard
Cell: (512) 553-2332
Contact
Leonard Property Group
david@sellsendara.com
5125532332
