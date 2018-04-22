News By Tag
Lake Country Wedding Show April 22, 2018
Brian Peterson, Wedding Catering Manager for Country Springs Hotel said, "The wedding show is a great opportunity for couples to experience first-hand what Country Springs Hotel soon to be The Ingleside Hotel has to offer. We want the planning process to be as easy as possible for our wedding couples, and the Lake Country Wedding Show will showcase how we can help make that happen. During the event, newly renovated banquet rooms will be setup and decorated so guests can get a first look at the redesigned space."
"We are very excited about the variety of vendors that will be available during the Lake Country Wedding Show", said Tiffany Woodward, Director of Marketing. Vendors include: Country Springs Hotel, Sweet Perfections Bake Shop, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ambrosia Events, Heavenly Creations, Windy City Linen, Midwest Sound, Xcite Entertainment, Kish Designs, Beachcomber Salon, Salon Brillare, Pewaukee Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Mayflowers, Paper Envy, ShutterBooth Photo & Video, Beautiful Memories Photography & Video, LauraJane Photography, Vital Image Wedding Studios, ACA Music & Entertainment, TFK Cooking Class, Waukesha Floral, YMCA of Greater Waukesha County "Sweating for the Wedding".
For additional information, please visit lakecountryweddingshow.com.
Contact
Tiffany Woodward
Director of Marketing
***@countryspringshotel.com
