 
News By Tag
* Wedding Show
* Lake Country Wedding Show
* Bridal Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pewaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Lake Country Wedding Show April 22, 2018

 
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Country Springs Hotel soon to be  The Ingleside Hotel, will showcase The Lake Country Wedding Show on April 22nd, 2018 from 11am – 2pm.  Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with more than 20 different exhibitors in the newly renovated Ballrooms. Hors d'oeuvres will be served and there will be a cash bar available.  Admission and parking are free and the event is open to the public.

Brian Peterson, Wedding Catering Manager for Country Springs Hotel said, "The wedding show is a great opportunity for couples to experience first-hand what Country Springs Hotel soon to be The Ingleside Hotel has to offer. We want the planning process to be as easy as possible for our wedding couples, and the Lake Country Wedding Show will showcase how we can help make that happen. During the event, newly renovated banquet rooms will be setup and decorated so guests can get a first look at the redesigned space."

"We are very excited about the variety of vendors that will be available during the Lake Country Wedding Show", said Tiffany Woodward, Director of Marketing.  Vendors include: Country Springs Hotel, Sweet Perfections Bake Shop, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ambrosia Events, Heavenly Creations, Windy City Linen, Midwest Sound, Xcite Entertainment, Kish Designs, Beachcomber Salon, Salon Brillare, Pewaukee Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Mayflowers, Paper Envy, ShutterBooth Photo & Video, Beautiful Memories Photography & Video, LauraJane Photography, Vital Image Wedding Studios, ACA Music & Entertainment, TFK Cooking Class, Waukesha Floral, YMCA of Greater Waukesha County "Sweating for the Wedding".

For additional information, please visit lakecountryweddingshow.com.

Contact
Tiffany Woodward
Director of Marketing
***@countryspringshotel.com
End
Source:
Email:***@countryspringshotel.com Email Verified
Tags:Wedding Show, Lake Country Wedding Show, Bridal Show
Industry:Hotels
Location:Pewaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Country Springs Hotel News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share