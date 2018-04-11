News By Tag
Garden City Realty Announces its March Agents of the Month and Agents of the Quarter
The Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS ranks Streett within the top ninepercent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market in 2017.This statistic is based on active agents with sales between January 1 and December 31, 2017. Likewise, Streett was recognized as the firm's top Listing Agent in May as well as the Selling Agent of the second quarter. In October 2016, he was named as a finalist in the Best Real Estate Agent category of The Sun News' annual Best of the Beach contest for the second consecutive year. This year, he was named the firm's top Listing Agent of January.
Streett, Your Coastal Carolina Connection, has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 2004 and has been selling real estate for more than 40 years. He is a member of the National Association of REALTORS, the South Carolina Association of REALTORS, and the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS. In addition, he is a Graduate of the REALTOR Institute (GRI), holds the Recreation and Resort Specialist (RRS) designation, and is a certified insurance counselor. He has also completed the coursework for the Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designations. Streett frequently receives the Listing and Selling Agent award and is the Selling Agent of the Year for 2007, 2010-2012 and 2015-2016, as well as the 2013 and 2016 Top Selling Transactions Agent of the Year. In 2001 Streett received the REALTOR of the Year Award and is Garden City Realty's 2010 and 2014 Top Outgoing Referral agent, which he was recognized for by our affiliate, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Streett can be contacted at 843-652-4280 or BStreett@GardenCityRealty.com.
The Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS presently ranks Drew Streett within the top twenty percent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market in 2017. Additionally, Streett was top Selling Agent of April and Listing Agent of October in 2017.
Streett, The Key to the Sea, has been with Garden City Realty since 2001. He is the chair of the Garden City Beach Community Association, serves on the Georgetown County Tourism Commission and was the 2009 president of the Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS. He was named the 2010 Realtor of the Year by the Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS and was recognized as Garden City Realty's 2011 and 2012 Top Producer of the Year and Listing Agent of the Year. Streett continually receives firms Top Listing and Selling Agent awards and is the 2009 Selling Agent of the Year and the 2010 Listing Agent of the Year. He can be reached at 843-652-4276 or DStreett@GardenCityRealty.com
The Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS ranks Dellinger within the top fivepercent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market in 2017. Likewise, Dellinger was recognized as top Listing Agent of April, top Selling Agent of September and October, top Selling Agent of the third quarter, and Selling Agent of the Year. This year, he was named the firm's top Selling Agent of January and February.
Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.
For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please visit GardenCityRealty.com and WhyGardenCityRealty.com
