Rubber Soul Brewing and Roadie Joe's Announce Team-up On New Taproom In Salisbury

-- Residents of Salisbury should prepare themselves for a new craft beer option downtown. Roadies Joe's Bar & Grill and Rubber Soul Brewing Company have announced the opening of a new taproom collaboration project this spring on 213 West Main Street.Rubber Soul Brewing Company, led by brewing ace Jesse Prall, splashed onto the Salisbury scene in 2015 with an ambitious offering including iconic IPAs and small batch beers found only in the brewery's small tasting room. The brand quickly outgrew the location forcing Prall and company to reuse the tasting room space for a much needed canning operation."A fun part of being in this demand-driven business is opening up new opportunities for us and our customers," says Prall. "We're very excited to bring (back) our beers downtown and partner with a big part of Salisbury's culture, Roadie Joe's."Roadie Joe's Bar & Grill is a gastropub known for fusing sophisticated pub fare tastes of the Eastern Shore with one of the largest evolving craft beer selections in the area. Specialties include local fresh seafood dishes, classic burgers, or happy hour favorites like wings and cheesesteaks."We couldn't ask for a better situation for our patrons," said Roadie Joe's owner, Jeremy Norton. "We've been making exciting menu moves over the last year or so and looking forward to seeing this up our game yet again."The side "Soul Bar" will be fully operational May 1st, including growler and crowler takeout beer, while a grand opening event is being planned for sometime in early May.MEDIA CONTACTS:Beau Faulkner, Rubber Soul Brewing Company, beauf@rubbersoulbrewing.comJeremy Norton, Roadie Joe's Restaurant, 443-235-5757