 
News By Tag
* Storytelling
* Innsbruck
* Folktales, Myths And Legends
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Innsbruck
  Tyrol
  Austria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Innsbruck's resident storyteller Ziyadliwa offers new storytelling show to celebrate May Day

Innsbruck, Austria – Ziyadliwa, Innsbruck's resident oral storyteller who tells traditional tales in English to adult audiences, is launching a new show in honour of May Day.
 
 
The Goddess and the Green Man
The Goddess and the Green Man
INNSBRUCK, Austria - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Entitled "The Goddess and the Green Man", this one-woman storytelling performance is filled with tales from the British Isles and Celtic sources.

She said: "The Green Man has always intrigued me, and although he is a character that we know little about, I see him as part of the cycle of seasons as well as a guardian of forests and nature. I played with some ideas, did an enormous amount of research, and the result is an original tale that weaves in legends and traditional tales that I hope audiences will enjoy."

The debut of the show will take place on 25th May 2018 in Innsbruck's Max Standard, a welcoming café just off the city's main tourist street, Maria-Theresien-Straße. When asked why she often tells in smaller venues, Ziyadliwa smiles somewhat enigmatically.

"Oral storytelling is a theatre for the mind, a combination of the intensity of a solo performance with the intimacy of a one-to-one conversation. It's hard to have a one-to-one conversation in a theatre filled with hundreds of people, so I often choose to tell in smaller venues of up to 100 people where possible. That allows everyone to feel as if they were hearing stories around a fire, just like they might have done in years gone by."

And what's coming up next?

"I have two new shows that I plan to launch before the summer, both of which I am working on now. And in the summer months, I'll be offering Innsbruck Story Walks, wandering around the city with visitors and telling tales about mountains and Tirol and more."

To learn more about Ziyadliwa and her shows, visit her at http://www.ziyadliwa.com.

Media Contact
Suzanne Whitby
pr@ziyadliwa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ziyadliwa.com Email Verified
Tags:Storytelling, Innsbruck, Folktales, Myths And Legends
Industry:Arts
Location:Innsbruck - Tyrol - Austria
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share