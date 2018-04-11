News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Innsbruck's resident storyteller Ziyadliwa offers new storytelling show to celebrate May Day
Innsbruck, Austria – Ziyadliwa, Innsbruck's resident oral storyteller who tells traditional tales in English to adult audiences, is launching a new show in honour of May Day.
She said: "The Green Man has always intrigued me, and although he is a character that we know little about, I see him as part of the cycle of seasons as well as a guardian of forests and nature. I played with some ideas, did an enormous amount of research, and the result is an original tale that weaves in legends and traditional tales that I hope audiences will enjoy."
The debut of the show will take place on 25th May 2018 in Innsbruck's Max Standard, a welcoming café just off the city's main tourist street, Maria-Theresien-
"Oral storytelling is a theatre for the mind, a combination of the intensity of a solo performance with the intimacy of a one-to-one conversation. It's hard to have a one-to-one conversation in a theatre filled with hundreds of people, so I often choose to tell in smaller venues of up to 100 people where possible. That allows everyone to feel as if they were hearing stories around a fire, just like they might have done in years gone by."
And what's coming up next?
"I have two new shows that I plan to launch before the summer, both of which I am working on now. And in the summer months, I'll be offering Innsbruck Story Walks, wandering around the city with visitors and telling tales about mountains and Tirol and more."
To learn more about Ziyadliwa and her shows, visit her at http://www.ziyadliwa.com.
Media Contact
Suzanne Whitby
pr@ziyadliwa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse