SmartBuyGlasses shows support for World Book Day
50% off Arise and SmartBuyCollection frames and free lenses on Monday 23rd April 2018
Most importantly, World Book Day is an opportunity to encourage the younger generation to read and expand their minds through education. This is why SmartBuyGlasses is also offering 50% off all their Kool Kids collection frames. They aim to promote free and accessible education for all, and to help enrich the lives of young people by improving their learning experience.
Providing their customers with great value is key for SmartBuyGlasses. When customers opt for paid lenses, they also provide an incredible triple lens coating (anti-scratch, anti-reflective, UV protection) as standard.
In addition, they provide all the benefits of a physical store, allowing every customer to preview their chosen style via innovative virtual try on technology.
David Menning, MD of SmartBuyGlasses said: "SmartBuyGlasses ensures that the service we provide is echoed in our customers experiences with us, so it's perhaps not surprising that when it comes to a global event, such as World Book Day, we want to throw our support behind it.
