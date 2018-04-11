News By Tag
Caribbean Posh Magazine Shows "resilience" With The Return Of The Poshgirl Power Brunch
Panelists for 3rd Annual Caribbean Women's Empowerment Event Announced
The POSHGirl Power Brunch is a one-day event created as an intimate gathering focused on inspiration and empowerment with some of the most influential women from across varied industries including fashion, beauty, finance, and marketing sharing their unique stories about their journey to business success. Attendees get an insider's view designed to educate, motivate and embolden. This year's theme is "Resilience"--
"The POSHGirl Power Brunch is quickly becoming the leading empowerment event in the Caribbean, and we are just ecstatic about the level of interest from around the Caribbean," says Janette Brin. "It's a posh style event that is fun and exciting it provides a great networking opportunity to further our entrepreneurial endeavors. I just felt like we as Caribbean Women needed this. Caribbean Women of Power and Influence coming together for a day of enrichment, encouragement, and empowerment is just amazing."
The host of this year's event is radio and media personality, Nikki Z of Jamaica who will lead the diverse group of speakers from across the Caribbean. The 2018 class of panelists are:
● Yvette Noel-Schure, Schure Media Group (Grenada)-- Beyonce's publicist and returning panelist
● Davina Bennett, Miss Universe 2nd Runner Up/Miss Jamaica Universe
● Leslie-Ann Williams, MD, FACP, CEO & Founder Healing Wings International (Trinidad)
● Alison Hinds, "Queen of Soca" (Barbados)
● Kristin Fraser, Trefle Designs (BVI)
● Jaye Applewaite, luxury bridal designer (Barbados)
● Stephane Burke, Country Manager, CIBC First Caribbean Bank (Antigua & Barbuda)
The sponsors for 2018 edition of POSHGirl Power Brunch include CCT BVI, Banco Popular, Rufred Forbes & Associates, itiba Beauty, BVI Tourist Board, CIBC First Caribbean Bank, Bella Blooms, Island Magic, Road Town Wholesale BVI Ltd, Cointreau, Grey Goose, LaMarca, Premier Dental and KDL Designs. For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, visit http://caribbeanposh.com/
For sponsorship and general inquiries, email Janette Brin at jbrin@caribbeanposh.com.
For press inquiries, email Tamara Walker at tamara@qmedia-
ABOUT CARIBBEAN POSH MAGAZINE
Launched in 2005, CARIBBEAN (http://www.caribbeanposh.com/)
Contact
Quintessential Media
***@qmedia-pr.com
