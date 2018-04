Caribbean Posh Magazine Shows "resilience" With The Return Of The Poshgirl Power Brunch

Panelists for 3rd Annual Caribbean Women's Empowerment Event Announced

Caribbean PoshGirl Power Brunch Invite

--, Publisher and Founding Editor of, announced that the third annualwill be taking place on May 19th atin the heart of Road Town, Tortola.The POSHGirl Power Brunch is a one-day event created as an intimate gathering focused on inspiration and empowerment with some of the most influential women from across varied industries including fashion, beauty, finance, and marketing sharing their unique stories about their journey to business success. Attendees get an insider's view designed to educate, motivate and embolden. This year's theme is "Resilience"--fitting after the region's 2017 hurricane season."The POSHGirl Power Brunch is quickly becoming the leading empowerment event in the Caribbean, and we are just ecstatic about the level of interest from around the Caribbean," says Janette Brin. "It's a posh style event that is fun and exciting it provides a great networking opportunity to further our entrepreneurial endeavors. I just felt like we as Caribbean Women needed this. Caribbean Women of Power and Influence coming together for a day of enrichment, encouragement, and empowerment is just amazing."The host of this year's event is radio and media personality,of Jamaica who will lead the diverse group of speakers from across the Caribbean. The 2018 class of panelists are:(Grenada)-- Beyonce's publicist and returning panelist(Trinidad)(Barbados)(BVI), luxury bridal designer (Barbados)(Antigua & Barbuda)The sponsors for 2018 edition of POSHGirl Power Brunch include CCT BVI, Banco Popular, Rufred Forbes & Associates, itiba Beauty, BVI Tourist Board, CIBC First Caribbean Bank, Bella Blooms, Island Magic, Road Town Wholesale BVI Ltd, Cointreau, Grey Goose, LaMarca, Premier Dental and KDL Designs. For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, visit http://caribbeanposh.com/ powerbrunch2018 For sponsorship and general inquiries, email Janette Brin at jbrin@caribbeanposh.com For press inquiries, email Tamara Walker at tamara@qmedia-pr.com.Launched in 2005,(http://www.caribbeanposh.com/)(http://www.caribbeanposh.com/)is a quarterly publication that is the voice of the Caribbean woman. The magazine gives its audience a unique look into the identity and influence of the Caribbean region and its place within global society through features on style, beauty, travel (around the region and worldwide), food, culture and more. The readers, who are affectionately referred to as POSH Girls are global citizens who are confident, edgy, and fashion forward. POSH's content aims to inspire and empower by highlighting the Caribbean woman and by promoting themovement.