 
News By Tag
* Uk Universities
* Distance Learning Degree
* Online University Courses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Dubai Open Day - UK University Distance Learning Courses - 21 April 2018

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Uk Universities
Distance Learning Degree
Online University Courses

Industry:
Education

Location:
Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

AL BARSHA, UAE - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Stafford Global: Bringing the University to You Since 1993
Education Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Authority, United Arab Emirates

Speak to an expert at our OPEN DAY in Dubai, UAE

Join us to speak with an expert academics and admissions consultants to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.

Events Details

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

21st April 2018

Novotel Hotel, Barsha– Valet Parking available

10 am to 3 pm

Attend the open day along with your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment / eligibility check for available undergraduate and postgraduate education programs.

If you are interested in Marketing, Management, HR, Finance, Media & Public Relations or even Museum Studies, the wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.

For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.

Our partners:

University of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of Nottingham

University of Dundee

Edinburgh Napier University

(click here to register) (https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/open-day-uk-univer...)

To register for one of the above events, please visit ourevents page (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events) on our blog (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/).

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form)by requesting a call back.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Contact
Stafford Global
***@staffordglobal.org
9718001993
End
Source:
Email:***@staffordglobal.org
Tags:Uk Universities, Distance Learning Degree, Online University Courses
Industry:Education
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stafford Global PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 16, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share