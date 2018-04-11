News By Tag
Dubai Open Day - UK University Distance Learning Courses - 21 April 2018
Education Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Authority, United Arab Emirates
Speak to an expert at our OPEN DAY in Dubai, UAE
Join us to speak with an expert academics and admissions consultants to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Events Details
Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.
Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
21st April 2018
Novotel Hotel, Barsha– Valet Parking available
10 am to 3 pm
Attend the open day along with your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment / eligibility check for available undergraduate and postgraduate education programs.
If you are interested in Marketing, Management, HR, Finance, Media & Public Relations or even Museum Studies, the wide range of programme choices gives you the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the Top-Ranking UK institutions without taking a career break.
For an immediate assessment of your eligibility, please bring a copy of your CV, Degree Certificate and Mark sheets.
Our partners:
University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Contact
Stafford Global
***@staffordglobal.org
9718001993
