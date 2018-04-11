 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Farhat International Tours and Travels announces its Exhibition at KITF 2018

 
 
ALMATY, Kazakhstan - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- "Be prepared to meet us at KITF 2018 in Almaty"- The statement was released by the higher management of the Farhat International Tours and Travels (FITT). It was a sought of confirmation from the team that the company is participating in one of the most prominent event of Kazakhstan and exhibiting its product and services. FITT- a Bahrain based leading DMC Company, it has always been keen towards attending the important travel event.

Kazakhstan International Exhibition KITF is one of the most significant event of tourism held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event was attended by approximately 5000 business partners of 374 companies from 30 countries last year. It offers the most optimum platform for new product launch and innovations in Kazakhstan. In fact 90% of exhibitors and visitors consider it as one of the important event in terms of business development. The event is considered to connect a wide-range of professional platform for the touristic industry of the whole Central Asian Region and is considered to be the pinnacle event of touristic sector of Kazakhstan.

As per the higher authorities of the company - The team thinks that it is very important for a DMC to attain all the prominent travel event held across the world because such event not only helps  business partners to enhance their connection and business reach but it also keep you updated with the current global market trend. They helps suppliers and consumers of the travel business industry to know each other and come closer to overcome distance barrier. And KITF will give us chance to explore the central Asian country. We invite all the travel agents to attend the event and get updated with the latest services.

Farhat International tours and travel is one of the most significant company supplying major tourism services in Bahrain. Their range of services includes- Travel package, MICE services, Sightseeing and tour services, Golf packages, Airport transfer services, Activities, Visa assistance, Travel insurance, Eurail pass, Disney packages, Air Tickets and Outbound packages. The company is one of the most preferred DMC when it comes to traveling in Bahrain. Their dedicated team members will ensure that you enjoy every second of your journey in Bahrain.
As Farhat Tours, we will take our place in this unmissable event, which will cover three days, from April 18 to April 20, 2018. We will be waiting for industry professionals at Bahrain stand in order to take next steps for our further partnership. Let's meet at Hall No 11. For more information visit us : http://www.farhat-tours.com
Source:Farhat Tours
Email:***@farhat-tours.com
Posted By:***@farhat-tours.com Email Verified
