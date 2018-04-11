News By Tag
fitandhappy Launches New Boot Camps in Edinburgh
fitandhappy is a fitness company run by women for women. They aim to help women become fitter, healthier and happier without resorting to any type of extreme diet.
The first boot camp held in the The Meadows quickly grew in popularity. In the beginning fitandhappy ran 1 morning session every Monday to Thursday. Now they run morning sessions every Monday to Saturday and afternoon sessions Monday to Thursday.
Owner and personal trainer Julia McCabe said "It is great when you watch clients getting fitter and enjoying exercise. All women are welcome, we have a great mix of fitness levels from complete beginner to experienced. Most of our clients have never been to a boot camp before joining us and we are very proud of our welcoming and open attitude to newcomers. We now offer more classes as many of our clients wanted to attend several a week and they were bringing their friends so we wanted to be able to accommodate everybody".
fitandhappy are now delighted to announce the expansion of their boot camp classes for women. Two new boot camps are starting in the North of Edinburgh. The first one starts on 19 April in Trinity's Victoria Park and the second in Ravelston Park in Blackhall on 21 May. Your training will be tailored to suit your ability and you will be encouraged but never pushed.
A recent testimonial from a client who attends the Meadows boot camps states "The fitandhappy bootcamp is fantastic - always challenging"
For further information about fitandhappy please contact Julia McCabe.
If you would like to find out more the boot camps please visit the website, https://www.fitandhappy.co.uk/
Contact
Julia McCabe
fitandhappy
***@fitandhappy.co.uk
