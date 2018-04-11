 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


MySQL & MariaDB Databases with Superpowers: Say Hello to Reinvented dbForge Tools for MySQL

 
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Devart introduced a significant update of dbForge tools for MySQL with cutting-edge connectivity and compatibility options and a new, more secure than ever, activation procedure.

Devart, a Czech software vendor of database tools and data connectivity solutions, has rolled out greatly improved, crisp and clean dbForge tools for MySQL after the recentgrand update of dbForge Studio for MySQL (https://blog.devart.com/whats-new-in-dbforge-studio-for-mysql-v74.html). All the tools have been packed with the powerful connectivity and compatibility options which enable users to work with a greater number of databases and database engines. In addition, an activation mechanism has received an extreme makeover to ensure the maximum possible security and reliability of the tools.

Here is a closer look at what's new in dbForge tools for MySQL:

1) Connectivity and Compatibility. dbForge tools for MySQL now support the following  databases andcloud services:

• MariaDB 10.1
• MariaDB 10.2
• NDBCLUSTER
• Google Cloud Platform
• Alibaba Cloud

2) Trial Product Activation. The new activation process that traditionally comes after a 30-day trial period is more secure and reliable than ever before. It protects users against potential piracy and ensures that they are using an authentic product that can be trusted with their business data.

3) New Look and Feel. Among other updates, Devart redesigned the interface of MySQL tools to give them a cleaner look and feel.

4) Other Improvements include Compliance with the Federal Information Processing Standard.

Onwards to more tidbits about what's been changed with this release, please visit the following History pages:

• dbForge Schema Compare for MySQL (https://www.devart.com/dbforge/mysql/schemacompare/revisi...)
• dbForge Data Compare for MySQL (https://www.devart.com/dbforge/mysql/datacompare/revision...)
• dbForge Data Generator for MySQL (https://www.devart.com/dbforge/mysql/data-generator/revision_history.html)
• dbForge Query Builder for MySQL (https://www.devart.com/dbforge/mysql/querybuilder/revision_history.html)

To see the full list of updates implemented in dbForge Studio for MySQL v.7.4, please visit: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/mysql/studio/.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Click to Share