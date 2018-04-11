GVenture to Offer best Voice Broadcasting Solution and Services

GVenture Technology has newly developed the Voice broadcasting solution. It is usually for the BPOs, NGOs, International call centers etc. Using our broadcasting solution send any custom voice message to hundreds of the people which can be benefited

-- GVenture Technology has introduced the best Voice broadcasting solution. On this occasion, spokesperson of GVenture Technology addressed media and shared about their Voice broadcasting solution. As per the shared details, the corporate offers the simplest within the category call broadcasting solution. Moreover, the company additionally offerssolutions as well as services to its customers in India and everyone across the globe.Voice broadcasting means to channel the audio or any message to hundred and millions of peoples at once. This can be a recorded voice or a text message. It is simple as well as an effective way of sending messages at once. Everyone now days own a mobile phone or landline that makes it easier to broadcast the message altogether. Important messages can be sent to everyone quickly within a few minutes. The best voice broadcasting solution is hardly available. GVenture Technology has offered one of the best affordable Voice broadcasting software for the one who needs it.Voice broadcasting solution has a complete vary of options to run any little to the large audio broadcasting campaign. The campaigns are run by any business for a wider range of reason. With the Voicemail service, anyone can greet their customers with a well recorded welcoming message. A number of the benefits of aare listed below:Includes web-based auto dialer with easy to do settings.Can improve your efficiency and save time.Less staff is enough to generate large business.Easy to use and user-friendly Web-based user interface.Automatically generate statistics, Generate more leads.Save lots of costs and invest more in future growth.Can provide services at a more affordable price.· Ultimately increase your revenue and net profit.The company has also offered custom module development for the present voice broadcasting solution. To learn clients with a limited budget, the spokesperson of the company announced to supply fixed cost voice broadcasting services. In keeping with the shared details, any company will take advantage of this service to run a call casting campaign. The team of GVenture technology can run the voice broadcasting campaign for the client company and can give complete reports."There are some corporations that don't have to be required to run call broadcasting campaigns frequently. They have it occasionally. Thus, they don't choose to invest in buying an entire solution. This usually leads to dropping a thought of buying the call broadcasting solution. Another case is once the company doesn't have enough funds to buy this kind of solution or don't need to require a risk till experiencing the results on their own. To assist these varieties of clients within the method of taking advantage of the voice broadcasting answer, we are going to give them voice broadcasting services. So that they don't have to be compelled to get the package instead they'll take a service." shared spokesperson of the corporate.He also added that "Using GVenture's best Voice Broadcasting Solutions you can easily record a voice message, schedule it for a particular time and broadcast it to thousands of people. You can send your voice message directly to voicemail or a live call. Our solutions are fully customizable.GVenture technology runs a lead generation campaign to provide a targeted phone list. They have been providing best Voice broadcasting solution for last 8 years and have generated thousands of sales leads. Their Voice Broadcasting Service has been found to be a trusted system for national as well as international leads for a huge number of services.They're best in building custom communications solutions and to build innovative communications products such as cloud telephony and automate voicemail forwhich consists of IVR and many more. GVenture helps on various VoIP software solutions.Gventure Technology+1(914) 580-6760info@gventure.usStreet 244, Madison Avenue,P.O. 10016-2817, New York City,New York, United States