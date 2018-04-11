News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Locker For Whats Chat App Now Enjoys 100,000 Play Store Downloads
Systweak's unique chat locker app for Android literally doubles its number of users in less than a month.
It is a simple-to-use, yet secure app to protect WhatsApp Chats via a 4-digit PIN. Once installed on your Android device or phone, Locker for Whats Chat App can lock both group and individual chats. Not only this, it enables users to completely lock WhatsApp messenger, so they cannot be accessed by other users. It has a fairly simple user interface that keeps things easy for even new smartphone users. Moreover, Locker for Whatschat app has a simple password recovery system, in case users forget their 4-Digit PIN. With these qualities, it is certainly a highly robust privacy boosting solution for WhatsApp users.
"A lot of us might have noticed that it is always the simplest of discoveries and innovations that marked their presence in history. Locker for Whats Chat App too is a simple, yet highly practical solution to users dealing with privacy issues on their smart devices. We are happy that this product is working as we expected it to work and is being trusted by more users as we speak. A big cheer to our development team!", said Mr. Shrishail Rana CEO, Systweak Software
"As an organization, we have always aimed at making technology more accessible for novice users. Since most users find it difficult to efficiently secure their WhatsApp chats from eavesdroppers and kids who can mischievously open up chats you don't want them to see. The growing number of users for this app clearly shows that we have been successful in standing true to our aim.", said Mr. Yuvraj Gautam, Product Manager, Systweak Software.
Locker for Whats Chat App is available for free on Google Play Store.
Visit: https://play.google.com/
About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps since last 19 years to improve the average user's digital experience. It has recently been featured in "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Systweak Software
***@systweak.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse