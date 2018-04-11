 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Elisiontec Launched Feature-rich White-label Live Chat Software

Elisiontec launched a feature-rich live chat software. The company will provide white-label chat solution that can be used for lead conversion as well as customer support and similar operations.
 
 
Elision TechnoLab LLP.
Elision TechnoLab LLP.
 
DENVER, Del. - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Elisiontec has launched live chat software. The company will provide the white-label solution at affordable rates to its clients. The launched chat solution can be used for a variety of operations. The key utilities of this solution are listed below:

·         Lead enticing

·         Lead conversion

·         Lead nurturing

·         Customer support services

The launched chat software is furnished with advanced features that will benefit businesses in multiple ways. Key features of this solution are listed below:

·         Web based admin panel

·         Pre chat survey

·         Canned Message

·         Message templates

·         Typing indicators

·         Chat History

·         UTM tracking

·         Visitor Tracking: Geography, browser, etc.

·         Browsing History for visitor trials (visited web pages)

·         Mark bad visitors

·         Live chat view

·         Chat theme customization

·         Chat window customization with logo

·         Email Chat transcript

·         Department creation facility

·         Department buttons in the chat window

·         Controlled Group creation

·         Bypass Popup blocking

·         Automated captcha bot protection

·         spam protection

·         Chat transfer

·         Internal chat

·         Multiple chat support

·         Remote agent chat support

·         Unlimited operators

·         Unlimited chat

·         Unlimited users

·         Unlimited departments

·         Priority queue for multiple visitors

·         Notification

·         No chat refresh

·         Different operator status

·         Support all browsers

·         And many more

The live chat solution will have two different windows as listed below:

1.       Admin / supervisor window

2.       Operator / Agent window

The supervisor can take control of administrative part. Also, he can have a look at the ongoing chat. The agents can customize the chat window theme, logo, etc. They can also add their photo, if needed.

What are the USPs of these live chat software?

The spokesperson of the company answered the above mentioned question by highlighting three unique features of the launched white label chat solution which are briefed below:

Chat Transfer

This solution allows transferring the ongoing chat to another operator / agent or supervisor. This feature is not available in the market. This works same as transferring a call in the call center software. This is really helpful to connect the user to the right person, in case, the agent answering the chat doesn't have required knowledge or expertise.

Additional Security

The software is developed with the highest level of software mechanism. It will give the required protection from bots and hackers. This live chat solution also provides the feature of marking or highlighting the notorious visitors. This extra level of security is not available in the traditional chat solutions.

"There are many chat solutions available in the market, but I can proudly say we have the best one. It has a lot many features, in fact, advanced features, which are never seen before. Our live chat solution will take support services and lead conversion ratio to the next level.", shared spokesperson of the company.

About Elisiontec

Elision Technolab LLP aka Elisiontec is a leading IT and VoIP company from India. It has developed many advanced customer support and related solutions. One of as such solutions is live chat solution with the white label feature. To explore more detail about this solution, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/live-chat-software/

