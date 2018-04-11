News By Tag
Ecosmob Announce Tailored Session Border Controller Solution for VoIP Service Provider
Ecosmob offers cost-efficient SBC development services with well-integrated network and business management features with high capacity and high performance servers.
Ecosmob, a global VoIP technologies leader launched an improved and highly secure tailored session border controller solution specifically targeting VoIP service providers across the world.
Speaking on the launch a representative of the company said that SBC solution is not a one-off investment and that it must be updated and improved in order to ensure total security against DOS attacks and toll frauds that are endemic to VoIP services. Sticking to outdated versions of SBC can give a false sense of security and VoIP service providers simply cannot afford to have vulnerabilities. Ecosmob SBC solution development constantly monitors rise of new threats and delivers solutions that are highly secure, which is a feature of its recent iteration. Its SBC releases are cloud based and updated all the time, giving true peace of mind to its VoIP service providers. Scaling becomes easier too due to virtualized environment and VoIP service providers can include it along with class4/5 switches thereby gaining even more additional benefits besides security. Elaborating on the scalability aspect and virtualization he said that VoIP service providers can reduce cost of ownership while implementing such SBCs at various points to support any number of subscribers. SBC virtualization also translates to lower investment upfront and speedy implementation across various locations and borders by service chaining process. Virtualization also means that VoIP service providers need not manually monitor RCS traffic and packet traffic—the SBC does it all and handles balancing of signaling traffic.
Talking about additional features of its SBC solution (https://www.ecosmob.com/
Apart from the technical features that have received an upgrade, the billing part and analytics too have been improved on feedbacks of existing customers. To sum it up, he said that its latest version is by far the most cost effective, agile and responsive solution.
Ecosmob welcomes inquiries from VoIP service providers worldwide and they can be reached on 91 79 40054019, email sales@ecosmob.comor via website https://www.ecosmob.com.
