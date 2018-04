Ecosmob Announce Tailored Session Border Controller Solution for VoIP Service Provider

Ecosmob offers cost-efficient SBC development services with well-integrated network and business management features with high capacity and high performance servers.

-- Ecosmob, a global leader in VoIP solutions for VoIP service providers, announced the launch of tailored high security, seamless session border controller solution for VoIP service providers to help them enhance IP communications and thus deliver customer satisfaction.Ecosmob, a global VoIP technologies leader launched an improved and highly secure tailoredsolution specifically targeting VoIP service providers across the world.Speaking on the launch a representative of the company said that SBC solution is not a one-off investment and that it must be updated and improved in order to ensure total security against DOS attacks and toll frauds that are endemic to VoIP services. Sticking to outdated versions of SBC can give a false sense of security and VoIP service providers simply cannot afford to have vulnerabilities. Ecosmobconstantly monitors rise of new threats and delivers solutions that are highly secure, which is a feature of its recent iteration. Its SBC releases are cloud based and updated all the time, giving true peace of mind to its VoIP service providers. Scaling becomes easier too due to virtualized environment and VoIP service providers can include it along with class4/5 switches thereby gaining even more additional benefits besides security. Elaborating on the scalability aspect and virtualization he said that VoIP service providers can reduce cost of ownership while implementing such SBCs at various points to support any number of subscribers. SBC virtualization also translates to lower investment upfront and speedy implementation across various locations and borders by service chaining process. Virtualization also means that VoIP service providers need not manually monitor RCS traffic and packet traffic—the SBC does it all and handles balancing of signaling traffic.Talking about additional features of its SBC solution ( https://www.ecosmob.com/ sbcsolution/ ), the spokesman said that media is constantly evolving and users across the world use a variety of media protocols to communicate by video or audio and this can cause headaches for VoIP service providers. Its SBC offering includes practically all the well known protocols and even WebRTC as well as Rich Communication Services for clear and crisp audio and video.Apart from the technical features that have received an upgrade, the billing part and analytics too have been improved on feedbacks of existing customers. To sum it up, he said that its latest version is by far the most cost effective, agile and responsive solution.Ecosmob welcomes inquiries from VoIP service providers worldwide and they can be reached on 91 79 40054019, email sales@ecosmob.com or via website https://www.ecosmob.com.