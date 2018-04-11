News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Panda Protection services for those who said cyber security was expensive!
As per the report of Panda antivirus labs, in 2015 users get infected by new malwares. Approx. 84 million of new samples detected & deactivated by Panda Labs. That time the main method of cyber-attack was compromising routers in homes and businesses. The cyber threats harm user's devices and damage it. As we know everyone loves their security and safety Panda create its protection services for home & business protection both. This features of Panda optimize the device in economic way. Users can pay only for that subscription which they are using. This one month subscription is economical for all users.
It protect the digital world against cyber-attacks:
Usually people are in habit of using more than on device at a time and many things. According to the recent research of IAB, generally Social Media connected with PCs (99%), tablets (28%), phones (75%), and lastly, Smart TVs every day. If users try Panda protection service for their security. They will get one moth free subscription for all devices.
If you need any help for Panda antivirus visit - https://www.getcontactnumber.com/
Contact
Get Contact Number
***@getcontactnumber.com
1-844-794-2730
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse