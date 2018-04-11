 
New Panda Protection services for those who said cyber security was expensive!

 
LOS ANGELES - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Panda the Spanish cyber security product has launched new Panda protection services. As we know that technology use to changed always and develop to be better to best. There are 26 million internet users access their internet from different devices in Spain. When they access internet from different devices is it safer for them?

As per the report of Panda antivirus labs, in 2015 users get infected by new malwares. Approx. 84 million of new samples detected & deactivated by Panda Labs. That time the main method of cyber-attack was compromising routers in homes and businesses. The cyber threats harm user's devices and damage it. As we know everyone loves their security and safety Panda create its protection services for home & business protection both. This features of Panda optimize the device in economic way. Users can pay only for that subscription which they are using. This one month subscription is economical for all users.

It protect the digital world against cyber-attacks:

Usually people are in habit of using more than on device at a time and many things. According to the recent research of IAB, generally Social Media connected with PCs (99%), tablets (28%), phones (75%), and lastly, Smart TVs every day. If users try Panda protection service for their security. They will get one moth free subscription for all devices.

If you need any help for Panda antivirus visit - https://www.getcontactnumber.com/antivirus/panda-security...

