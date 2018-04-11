News By Tag
IPharm Solutions is offering the most comprehensive Locum Medical Recruitment solutions in UK
IPharm Solutions, which is among the leading pharmacy recruitment agency is now offering a wide solution of the locum jobs all over the UK for the deserving candidates.
Over the last few years, UK has witnesses an overwhelming demand of the pharmacy staff. One of the major reasons for this sudden rise in the demand is the emergence of new pharmacies and hospital in the UK. There new pharmacy stores look for the right candidates to manage day to day pharmacy operations. There are also various hospitals that deals in the bulk drug supply and also maintains huge inventory and stock of drugs.
iPharm solutions is a leading pharmacy locum agency in the UK offering their services in the south east Asia as well. They are continuously putting their efforts in preparing the best locum staff in the UK. The company gives more stress in the professional training to the staff. Apart from the classroom training, the company also provides internships and onsite training to the locum staff in various medical colleges. The locum staff has always been a key professional in any medical unit.
From the company spokesperson
"We at iPharm Solutions are always dedicated to providing the best locum staff to various hospitals and medical units. We follow a very comprehensive staff selection and recruitment process so to select the most talented and deserving candidates for various locum positions. We also provide comprehensive technical and theoretical training to the selected candidates before getting them placed in the jobs as locum staff.
Please visit iPharm solutions for more details
About iPharm Solutions:
iPharm Solutions which is a leading locum dispenser agency and a pharmaceutical staffing provider also recruits all grades of pharmacy staff from medical counter staff to superintendent pharmacists. iPharm International branch in South India serves clients in Asia and the middles east and offer a truly international recruitment service.
Contact Information:
Oaktree House
Leeds, LS8 3LG
0800 999 5261
0700 345 0481
Email: info@iPharm-
Website: http://www.iPharm-
iPharm Solutions
***@ipharm-solutions.com
