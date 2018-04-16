News By Tag
POWER Clergy Leaders Plan Monday Sit-in at Rittenhouse #Starbucks Following Controversial Arrest
Monday's action is POWER's first organized response to the arrest, last week, of two African American men who were handcuffed and taken into custody by Philadelphia Police while they sat inside the Rittenhouse Starbucks waiting for a business partner. The arrest was videotaped, posted on social media, and the video has "gone viral" prompting international outrage and calls to boycott Starbucks. Both Starbucks and Philadelphia's Mayor have issued remorseful apologies; however, the Police Commissioner is defending the officers who made the controversial arrests.
POWER is an interfaith community organization committed to building communities of opportunity that work for all. POWER represents more than 50 congregations throughout Southeastern and Central Pennsylvania. POWER is also part of the national, faith-based community organizing group "PICO" which represents 20,000 clergy leaders nationwide who are monitoring the situation in Philadelphia very carefully. Representatives from PICO will have a conference call with POWER clergy leaders Monday evening following the sit-in to plan and discuss future responses to the controversial arrest.
The media is invited to attend Monday's action. Here is a timeline of events for planning purpose only:
MONDAY, April 16, 2018
3:30 PM Meet up @ Philadelphia Ethical Society, 1906 Rittenhouse Square (a POWER congregation)
4:00 PM March to and occupy Starbucks at 1801 Spruce Street
6:00 PM Return to the Philadelphia Ethical Society to debrief and plan for the call
7:00 PM POWER updates national clergy leaders from parent organization PICO
For more information about Monday's planned action by POWER (Philadelphians Organized to Witness Empower and Rebuild) contact POWER at www.powerinterfaith.org or call the office at (215) 232-7697. All media inquiries should be directed to Tyler Made Media by calling (609) 247-2632
Page Updated Last on: Apr 16, 2018