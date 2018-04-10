News By Tag
Buffalo Resident Wins President's Volunteer Service Award
Ms. Vladoiu has been acknowledged for her work also by the Governor of NY Andrew Cuomo, the NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Brian Higgins.
The awards were presented during a three day event marking The 1st Annual Youth for Human Rights North American Regional Summit and The 15th Annual Youth for Human Rights World Educational Tour Briefing. Radio personality Kerri Kasem (daughter of America's Top 40 Casey Kasem) MC'ed the event and urged those attending to continue to teach human rights in schools. She recounted the violations of human rights she and her siblings experienced when her father was dying and kept from visiting his family and friends.
Isabelle Vladoiu is known as an outstanding leader and an advocate for human rights, not only in Buffalo, NY, but also across the country and at international level. Originally from Romania, Isabelle Vladoiu came to the United States just few years ago, time during which she became highly acclaimed at all levels of society. She demonstrated high commitment to serve society at large through exceptional contributions in advancing human rights education. A cultural peacemaker passionate of empowering people, Isabelle is dedicated to teach everyone their human rights as presented in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights. She partnered with Youth for Human Rights International, other groups and local organizations to make human rights a reality and inspire others to become advocates for tolerance and peace.
In her acceptance speech, Isabelle said, "I know my human rights because I studied law school, but I disagree with the fact that you need to have a Master's degree in human rights in the 21st Century to get to know all of your human rights. Something so basic needs to be taught to every man on Earth!"
Isabelle Vladoiu is a University of Buffalo alumni and a well-known figure in Buffalo, NY due to her involvement in human rights education. She participates in many events across the country, where she speaks on issues of gender equality, human rights and women empowerment. In 2016 and 2017 she represented the United States at the United Nations for the International Human Rights Summit as a Youth Ambassador.
In the past, Isabelle Vladoiu received Proclamations and certificates of appreciation from the NY State Senator, the Erie County Legislators, the Buffalo Common Council, the Mayor of Buffalo and other governmental and non-governmental organizations.
See more about Isabelle Vladoiu also at http://www.isabellevladoiu.com
Learn about your human rights at http://www.youthforhumanrights.org
