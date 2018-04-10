News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
8-Year-Old Recycling Entrepreneur Speaks to Thousands Alongside Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys
Hickman's speech will be filmed at The Forum, for a one-hour ABC television special airing on August 17, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Fellow speakers and presenters include Jennifer Aniston, The Chainsmokers, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Richie, and hosted by award-winning singers and activists Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys.
Hickman, who has been featured on the Ellen Show and ABC World News, will speak about the success of "Ryan's Recycling Challenge," his campaign to empower others to join him in recycling 300,000 cans and bottles, by May 1, 2018. Any funds raised through the campaign will be donated to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, in support of rescuing and rehabilitating seals and sea lions.
"Ryan's Recycling Challenge" is hosted by Be A Doer, a free social activism platform that allow campaign hosts to run challenges that directly benefit a charity of their choice. https://beadoer.io/
"Ryan's enthusiasm is electric. His challenge has inspired grandmas and grade schoolers to commit to recycling nearly 100,000 bottles and cans," said John Negron, CEO of Be A Doer.
At the age of three, Hickman started Ryan's Recycling Company, with the goal of keeping cans and bottles from reaching the ocean. "Recycling helps the Earth, people, plants, animals and other living things, it's very easy to recycle. You just have to grab a bottle, toss it in the correct bin. Boom! I need your help to spread the word and help make the world a better place. Together we can commit to recycling cans and bottles and raise money to make the biggest impact possible," said Hickman.
Pledges and inspiring stories from across the nation can be seen on Hickman's Be A Doer campaign page. Melissa Mathes, who committed to recycling 50 cans and bottles, wrote, "We fill up our recycle bin every week, more so than our garbage can. Although we don't consume too many things in plastic bottles, we do use cans of sparkling water and some milk and oj bottles. Lots of cardboard too. I think what you are doing is great and bringing awareness to many people who need to be aware!!! And helping others who are aware to do more! Thanks Ryan!"
About "Be A Doer"
Be A Doer is a modern social platform that adds the heart of philanthropy to campaigns of every size and severity. Be A Doer believes anyone can become an activist by promoting causes that matter to them most. All campaigns will directly benefit a charity of choice, and may be backed by a corporate sponsor who will match donations.
Be A Doer was created as a tool to encourage the hopeless and stand with the determined. It is for the everyday man and woman who understands that awareness is powerful, and change starts with us.
Related Links:
WE Day California Homepage: https://www.we.org/
Ryan's Recycling Homepage: http://ryansrecycling.com/
A Message from Ryan: https://www.youtube.com/
Be A Doer Homepage: www.beadoer.io
Be A Doer Instagram Page: @beadoerio
Be A Doer Facebook Page: @beadoerio
Media Contact
Rebecca Wong
rebecca_wong@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse