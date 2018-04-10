 
Industry News





Hart University Announces Pro-Bono Breakup Recovery

Hart University is a Breakup Recovery firm for single women in Atlanta. Hart University is an industry leader in Breakup Recovery helping thousand of single women live and love on their terms daily.
 
 
Can You Make a Man Settle Down (1)
ATLANTA - April 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Hart University is pleased to announce that creation of a pro-bono program for Newly Single Women, a virtual mentoring program that benefits Single women in Atlanta and Charlotte. As part of it commitment to giving back to the community, Hart University is proud to help women become the best version of them after experience critical life event.

The Breakup Rx program served over to three thousand women last year. This year we strive to serve four thousand women. La'Toya Hart the Founder and Owner of Hart University and Tiffany Wilks will provide one-on-one mentoring to all students.

Hart University is proud of its mission to offer pro bono Breakup Recovery to women recovering from a breakup in Charlotte and Atlanta. The company has gained a reputation in the breakup recovery industry for its proven ability to help women move from broken to happy, healthy, and whole.

The Break Rx program is complementary, however space is limited.

Guarantee your spot today by registering at (678) 444-4118

To learn more about Founder and Owner visit: www.latoyahart.com

***@latoyahart.com
6784444118
Source:Hart University
Email:***@latoyahart.com Email Verified
Tags:Relationship Advice, La'Toya Hart, Breakup Recovery
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Projects
