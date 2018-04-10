News By Tag
Hart University Announces Pro-Bono Breakup Recovery
Hart University is a Breakup Recovery firm for single women in Atlanta. Hart University is an industry leader in Breakup Recovery helping thousand of single women live and love on their terms daily.
The Breakup Rx program served over to three thousand women last year. This year we strive to serve four thousand women. La'Toya Hart the Founder and Owner of Hart University and Tiffany Wilks will provide one-on-one mentoring to all students.
Hart University is proud of its mission to offer pro bono Breakup Recovery to women recovering from a breakup in Charlotte and Atlanta. The company has gained a reputation in the breakup recovery industry for its proven ability to help women move from broken to happy, healthy, and whole.
The Break Rx program is complementary, however space is limited.
Guarantee your spot today by registering at (678) 444-4118
To learn more about Founder and Owner visit: www.latoyahart.com
Media Contact
***@latoyahart.com
6784444118
