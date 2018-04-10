 
Ignitia Office Selects Business Technology Partners for IT Systems at Brooklyn Co-Working Space

BTP solves wireless challenges, completes deployment and signs TeraCare™ contract for ongoing IT support
 
 
NEW YORK - April 15, 2018 - PRLog -- Ignitia Office, located at 1002 Dean Street in Brooklyn, hired Business Technology Partners (BTP), a trusted technology advisor to the development team, to design, build, and maintain state-of-the-art networking, cellular, and print solutions supporting their high-performing business clients at New York's newest co-working brand.

According to co-founder Joshua Bobrowsky, "Ignitia Office is a premium co-working space designed to give our members the best possible experience, and a big part of that experience is fast, high-quality Internet. We went with BTP to ensure the best service for our clients."

Ignitia is located on the ground floor of a historic 150,000-square-foot commercial building in the Crown Heights neighborhood with thick walls and massive concrete columns that made it difficult to distribute Wi-Fi and blocked-out the cellular LTE signals for all carriers.  In addition to the physical challenges with the space, the nature of the co-working business requires round-the-clock uptime and the ability to connect to hundreds of mobile devices simultaneously.

To solve these challenges, BTP designed and deployed a modern Cisco Meraki High-Density Wi-Fi network along with a SnapAV SureCall cellular booster system to redistribute both Verizon Wireless and AT&T LTE signals. These two systems working in tandem have created ubiquitous and robust wireless coverage throughout the entire facility.

Bobrowsky said, "The Wi-Fi network is world class with speeds well over 400mbs, which is great for our members making video calls."

BTP also tightened up a few other technology elements throughout the space including physical security enhancements such as:  adding new IP cameras to the video-surveillance, ensuring ubiquitous coverage for tenants and staff to access the modern Kisi access control system from mobile devices, setting up a new PaperCut print management solution hosted in the AWS cloud, and optimizing the Palo Alto firewall security solution and content management system.

Now that the enhancements are complete, Ignitia is using BTP's flat-fee IT support service, TeraCare™ to cover maintenance of all of these system improvements, monitor the IT infrastructure 24/7/365, and ensure that the networks enable Ignitia's clients, staff and their guests to perform business with speed and reliability.  "We're pleased to help Ignitia and their clients work efficiently and stay highly productive. Our team worked with Ignitia's design team to solve all the connectivity issues. We are happy to help their many clients also achieve success through scalable and resilient technology," said Josh Aaron, President of BTP.

About Business Technology Partners

Business Technology Partners, Inc. (BTP), located in New York City and Summit, NJ, is a technology consulting firm that delivers tailored solutions by leveraging a broad array of expertise in IT infrastructure and applications, including network management, technology maintenance, telecommunications, audio-visual, and security systems. BTP's trusted advisors and systems engineers help organizations with design/build projects, relocations, technology upgrades, and corporate consolidations. The company combines business-driven experience, industry best practices, and its own methodology to deliver projects on-time and within budget. For more information, visit www.btp.net.

About Ignitia Office

Ignitia Office is a premium co-working space that provides a top tier experience to its members with a focus on startups and small businesses.
Source:Business Technology Partners
