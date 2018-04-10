News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ignitia Office Selects Business Technology Partners for IT Systems at Brooklyn Co-Working Space
BTP solves wireless challenges, completes deployment and signs TeraCare™ contract for ongoing IT support
According to co-founder Joshua Bobrowsky, "Ignitia Office is a premium co-working space designed to give our members the best possible experience, and a big part of that experience is fast, high-quality Internet. We went with BTP to ensure the best service for our clients."
Ignitia is located on the ground floor of a historic 150,000-square-
To solve these challenges, BTP designed and deployed a modern Cisco Meraki High-Density Wi-Fi network along with a SnapAV SureCall cellular booster system to redistribute both Verizon Wireless and AT&T LTE signals. These two systems working in tandem have created ubiquitous and robust wireless coverage throughout the entire facility.
Bobrowsky said, "The Wi-Fi network is world class with speeds well over 400mbs, which is great for our members making video calls."
BTP also tightened up a few other technology elements throughout the space including physical security enhancements such as: adding new IP cameras to the video-surveillance, ensuring ubiquitous coverage for tenants and staff to access the modern Kisi access control system from mobile devices, setting up a new PaperCut print management solution hosted in the AWS cloud, and optimizing the Palo Alto firewall security solution and content management system.
Now that the enhancements are complete, Ignitia is using BTP's flat-fee IT support service, TeraCare™ to cover maintenance of all of these system improvements, monitor the IT infrastructure 24/7/365, and ensure that the networks enable Ignitia's clients, staff and their guests to perform business with speed and reliability. "We're pleased to help Ignitia and their clients work efficiently and stay highly productive. Our team worked with Ignitia's design team to solve all the connectivity issues. We are happy to help their many clients also achieve success through scalable and resilient technology,"
About Business Technology Partners
Business Technology Partners, Inc. (BTP), located in New York City and Summit, NJ, is a technology consulting firm that delivers tailored solutions by leveraging a broad array of expertise in IT infrastructure and applications, including network management, technology maintenance, telecommunications, audio-visual, and security systems. BTP's trusted advisors and systems engineers help organizations with design/build projects, relocations, technology upgrades, and corporate consolidations. The company combines business-driven experience, industry best practices, and its own methodology to deliver projects on-time and within budget. For more information, visit www.btp.net.
About Ignitia Office
Ignitia Office is a premium co-working space that provides a top tier experience to its members with a focus on startups and small businesses.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse