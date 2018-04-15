News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cacaofiji embarks on plans to revive cacao farming in the Fiji Islands
Company to acquire 25 acres for major new 10,000 cacao planting
Cacaofiji is the leading exporter of cacao beans for craft chocolate fromthe Fiji Islands and have been supplying to North America and the other countries since 2014.
With an attention to detail in processing and quality control, Cacaofijiis the major supplier of Fiji origin cacao to craft chocolate companies in US, Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand
"The cocoa farms in Fiji are coincidentally located in areas of high unemployment and high poverty. CacaoFiji has steadily provided employment in the locality and in 2017 embarked on buying cocoa beans from neighboring farmers. Therefore, this farm will bring enormous social, environmental, economic and educational benefit to Fijian cacao industry and farmer families," said Arif, the managing director. "We have recently launched our Kickstarter campaign with excellent rewards and look forward to support from the chocolate family and friends, so we can plan for a sustainable supply of Fiji orgin cacao for the years to come . Be sure to visit our page and support our campign or click on https://www.kickstarter.com/
Contact
Press Contact for Cacaofiji
Arif Imtaz
Founder & Director
***@cacaofiji.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 15, 2018