"Challenged but Persevered" Charity Celebration

charitycelebration

Contact

Young Mothers Inc

Kamille Bundy 202 291 1019

***@youngmothersinc.com Young Mothers IncKamille Bundy 202 291 1019

End

-- We want a press release to announce our celebration " Challenged but Persevered​" to celebrate the perseverance in our communities. ​YM Inc. is bringing together and celebrating our partners and community leaders during our 5 years of service who have supported our efforts with homeless woman and their families. We.have organized an event to celebrate our partners and to bring awareness to the strength of homeless women and mothers who have achieved their goals during times of despair surviving a number of serious issues and concerns from housing, sexual assault (#metoo) and food insecurities to mental health concerns.All donations are tax deductible and are a significant contribution in helping improve the lives of the women we serve so that they are better prepared to face life's challenges and teach critical life-management skills to their families.Young Mothers Inc.​, educates, mentors nurtures and supports women by creating opportunities and connecting them to resources that will help guide them towards pathways that will assist them in developing the self-sufficiency necessary to support themselves and their children. We are a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of women across the National Capital Region surviving a number of serious issues and concerns from housing and food insecurities to mental health concerns.Purchase Tickets: https://goo.gl/ gsgpo9 . To learn more visit http://youngmothersinc.com