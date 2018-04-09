News By Tag
The Yoga Garden wins 2018 Spectrum Award for Customer Service
The Yoga Garden grows while continuing compassionate practice to win 2018 Spectrum Award for Excellent Customer Experience
This focus on compassionate practice is an award-winning business model according to the research of City Beat News, which is charged with identifying small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States and Canada that deliver great customer experiences. Winkie continues, "The Yoga Garden loves its students, teachers, and friends as much as its friends, teachers and students love the studio." Yoga students agree, describing The Yoga Garden as "very calming, very peaceful, very special" and its classes as "individualized yoga in a group." The Yoga Garden boasts a five out of five-star customer service rating for the past four years based on CBN's independent market research using a proprietary rating algorithm to neutralize bias. Visit their award page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/
For 20 years, The Yoga Garden has acted as a sanctuary to renew the mind, body and soul. Located in the charming heart of San Anselmo, it's an obvious choice for yoga students throughout Marin County and is easily accessible to those from Mill Valley to Kentfield, Fairfax to San Rafael. Its excellent reputation and strong social media campaigns draw students from elsewhere in the Bay Area along with dedicated, loving teachers willing to commute long distances because of their deep connection to the studio community. What began in 1998 as a warm, restful place to escape the demands of daily life has burgeoned into a dynamic studio with an ever-growing community of valued and dedicated members. Although the number of practitioners, teachers, and variety of classes has increased over the years, The Yoga Garden's intention to foster a nurturing environment adapted to meet each individual patron's needs and practice remains.
The studio is under new ownership, though the new owner is no stranger to The Yoga Garden. Over the years, Winkie Bresler has been involved with the studio in various capacities and has incorporated her expertise, cultivated through decades of a diligent personal practice, into exciting new opportunities for the studio and its patrons. Winkie invests much of her time developing relationships with students, she's often available at the front desk to answer questions and personally advocate for their needs. Along with her teachers, Winkie is committed to listening to and helping each individual student and encouraging a culture where people are willing to go above and beyond for the community. One student calls it "yoga for the right reasons" and another says, "It's all about The Yoga Garden teachers. They are really great!" Excellent customer service means welcoming all students, new or familiar, as if they have been coming to the studio for decades. They make the entire class experience as comfortable and seamless as possible by offering proactive online sign-ups, educational blogs, monthly passes, quick check-ins, and by greeting everyone who walks through the door with a smile.
This kind of connection creates an environment where students can build their practice through a series of regular classes, while enjoying endless opportunities to challenge themselves with something new. Winkie expanded the scope of classes, adding styles like Kaiut Yoga, Yin Yoga and Qi Qong. She also introduced special events that are popular with the community, and clinics to help target specific issues — yoga therapy uses the safe, mindful application of yogic techniques for individuals facing health challenges. Yoga can be an effective therapy teaching simple but powerful movement, breathwork, visualization and meditation tailored to each individual.
At The Yoga Garden, space and intention are differentiators. "The studio is a cozy space, perfect for intimate classes. Despite our increasing popularity, students continue to enjoy a warm, harmonious experience and never have to sacrifice individual attention," states Winkie. The Yoga Garden regularly adds classes based on trends and student feedback. Skilled new teachers introduce their styles, so students have access to more types of yoga than ever before. This allows for classes to remain small while ensuring everyone can practice the yoga that most interests them or aids their personal circumstance. A longtime student sums up The Yoga Garden experience, "I appreciate your space, your talent and commitment. This is truly a garden."
About The Yoga Garden
The Yoga Garden is located at 412 Red Hill Avenue, #12 in San Anselmo, Calif.
