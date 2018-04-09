 
Industry News





Techstars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale Announces Free Pre-event Workshops

Free Pre-Event Workshops To Prepare TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale Attendees For Event.
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale is offering two free, expert-led, pre-event workshops to help attendees prepare for the weekend-long immersive entrepreneurship experience. The workshops are open to members of the South Florida community as well, to help them develop their business models and sharpen their presentations skills.

• The Business Model Canvas Workshop will be held on April 25th at Creation Station Business. Attendees must register here:  www.eventbrite.com/e/techstars-business-model-canvas-workshop-tickets-44452993099
• The Pitch Workshop will be held at General Provision on April 26th.  Attendees must register here:
www.eventbrite.com/e/techstars-pitch-workshop-tickets-44452983069

About TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale
TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale will be held during the weekend of May 4th to 6th 2018 at Collective Ventures in downtown Fort Lauderdale at 100 North Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale Fl, 33301. For more information please visit: startupweekendftl.com

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/techstars-startup-weekend-fort-lauderdale-0504-tickets-42757764625

Seating is limited for all three events.

About TechStars Startup Weekend
TechStars Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where attendees learn how to build a company in a weekend. Since 2007, Techstars Startup Weekend has taken place in over 150 countries with more than 200,000 alumni. Participants take their product or business idea to the next level and join in a huge worldwide network of entrepreneurs. To learn more visit startupweekend.org

For volunteering opportunities please contact: Marc Lissade at marc@startupweekendftl.com

Media Contact
A.J. Silvestrini, Esq.
Startup Weekend FTL PR Coordinator
ajs@startupweekendftl.com
(754) 444-6756
