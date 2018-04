Techstars Startup Weekend Returns To Fort Lauderdale On May 4th - 6th 2018

Immersive Three-Day Experience Offers Entrepreneurs Opportunity to Launch New Ventures.

-- TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale hosted by Collective Ventures in downtown Fort Lauderdale, is the place to build a team, create a prototype of your idea, validate your business idea, and receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, investors and experts, all during the weekend of May 4th to 6th 2018. For more information please visit: startupweekendftl.comTechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale brings together designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts from across South Florida and beyond to share ideas, form teams and launch business ventures. Participants select ideas with the most promise and make as much progress on the business as possible over the course of three days. In addition, business leaders and mentors are on hand to share insights and experience.For volunteering opportunities please contact: Marc Lissade at marc@startupweekendftl.comAbout TechStars Startup WeekendTechStars Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where attendees learn how to build a company in a weekend. Since 2007, Techstars Startup Weekend has taken place in over 150 countries with more than 200,000 alumni. Participants take their product or business idea to the next level and join in a huge worldwide network of entrepreneurs. To learn more visit startupweekend.orgTickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/techstars- startup-weekend- fort-lauderdale- 0504-tickets- 42757764625