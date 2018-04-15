 
News By Tag
* Asian American
* Theatre
* Asian Improv aRts Midwest
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Casting Set For Reading Two of "Our Perspective: Asian American Play Readings 5/21/18 at Steppenwolf

Featuring "Breaking Rules, Broken Hearts: Loving Across Borders," A Solo Show by Ada Cheng, Directed by Jonald Jude Reyes and "The Fixer," A Full-Length Play by Susan H. Pak, Directed by Helen Young
 
 
4x6OPAIRMW_ENERISign_Rd1_21118
4x6OPAIRMW_ENERISign_Rd1_21118
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Asian American
Theatre
Asian Improv aRts Midwest

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - April 14, 2018 - PRLog -- The AA Arts Incubator Program of Asian Improv aRts Midwest (AIRMW) is pleased to announce the selection, casting and creative teams for Reading Two of its historic 2018 series featuring four readings, "Our Perspective: Asian American Play Readings," which will be presented Monday, May 21, 2018 in The 1700 Theatre at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 North Halsted Street, in Chicago, from 7 - 9:30 p.m. Mia Park is serving as the project's Producer and Guest Curator. Launched last February at Goodman Theatre in Chicago to a standing room only crowd, this is AIRMW's first-ever invited staged reading series of short and full-length plays written by Midwest Asian Americans. The May reading is being presented as part of Chicago's Asian American Heritage Month activities.

Reading Two of "Our Perspective: Asian American Play Readings" will feature "Breaking Rules, Broken Hearts: Loving Across Borders," a solo show by Ada Cheng, directed by Jonald Jude Reyes and "The Fixer," a full-length play by Susan H. Pak, directed by Helen Young. The Steppenwolf readings are presented as part of its LookOut Series – a performance series that presents the work of artists and companies across genre and form. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Patrons are advised to reserve tickets early due to limited capacity. The 1700 Theatre is Steppenwolf's newest theater, a casual, intimate and flexible 80-seat space dedicated to showcasing the work of its ensemble and emerging local theater companies. For detailed location, parking, dining and accessibility information, please click the "Plan Your Visit" link on the www.steppenwolftheatre.org home page.Visit the ticket link here:
https://www.steppenwolf.org/reserve/index.aspx?performanc...

Media requests for images or interviews regarding "Our Perspective," and requests for press credentials (credentials requests should be submitted by May 1, 2018), should be directed to ENERI Communications at info (at) enericom (dot) net .

The series will continue August 13, 2018 at Victory Gardens Theater (please note change of venue from previously announced location) and November TBA 2018 in The 1700 Theatre at Steppenwolf Theatre. The August presentation will feature readings of short plays and will be included as part of the Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists (CAATA) national conference http://caata.net; the November presentation will feature the reading of a short and a full-length play each.

"We were thrilled to have a standing room only at our First Reading at the Goodman," said Mia Park. "Starting out our series with such a bang – with so many engaged, enthusiastic fans coming out on a cold wintry, Monday night in Chicago - confirms the demand that more Asian American plays need to be created and shared," she said. "We thank everyone at the Goodman, Steppenwolf and Victory Gardens for their tremendous support in helping us to get this important program off the ground," she said.

Casting for the May 21, 2018 Reading Two of "Our Perspective: Asian American Plays" is announced as follows:

"Breaking Rules, Broken Hearts: Loving Across Borders" by Ada Cheng, Directed by Jonald Jude Reyes

This solo show tackles issues about gender, culture and feminism. It asks the question of how one learns about womanhood, love and abuse in different cultural contexts. This is a story about domestic violence and its effect on mother-daughter relationships through the lens of a child as well as an adult.

Ada Cheng (Creator and Performer)

"The Fixer" by Susan H. Pak, Directed by Helen Young

A bitter, despondent, Asian American expat is thrilled when her best friend, a beautiful and brilliant attorney, joins her in the sparkling city of Dubai. The two enjoy a luxurious and decadent existence at their dream jobs, until one of them is unceremoniously fired. Can the two keep their friendship intact, as they attempt to navigate the shark infested waters of overseas office politics? "The Fixer" hilariously examines the ways in which lifelong best friends confront issues of allyship, intersectional feminism, and American exceptionalism, as they attempt to protect themselves and each other from an increasingly hostile and intolerant world.

Deveon Bromby (Stage Directions), Martin Hanna (Younis), Helen Joo Lee (Mo Shin), Matthew Lipman (Daniel Harrington), Maeghan Looney (Mindy Perkins) and Gloria Imseih Petrelli (Sharifa).

In addition, Marie Tredway has been named Assistant Director.

For more information, visit www.Our-Perspective.com and follow #OurPerspectiveReadings on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about AIRMW or to share an idea, please contact AIRMW here:, 4427 North Clark Street, Chicago, Illinois 60640 or infoairmw (at) airmw (dot) org .

NOTE: Media is invited and encouraged to cover the overall concept and goals of the "Our Perspective: Asian American Plays" project. However, since this is a Staged Reading, no reviews will be allowed, nor the televising, broadcasting, visual and/or sound recording, motion picture filming or videotaping, in whole or in part, per industry standards.

CAST, CREATIVE TEAM BIOS and CURATOR'S STATEMENT Available upon request to info (at ) enericom (dot) net  .

This is an abbreviated release - for full release, bios and more, see website www.Our-Perspective.com or request full PRESS KIT from info (at) enericom (dot) net .

- 30 -

doc id
AIRMW_OPpr3prlogabbrev_52118_Rd4f_41418.doc

Contact
ENERI Communications
***@enericom.net
End
Source:Asian Improv aRts Midwest/Our Perspective
Email:***@enericom.net Email Verified
Tags:Asian American, Theatre, Asian Improv aRts Midwest
Industry:Arts
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 15, 2018
ENERI Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 14, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share