News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Casting Set For Reading Two of "Our Perspective: Asian American Play Readings 5/21/18 at Steppenwolf
Featuring "Breaking Rules, Broken Hearts: Loving Across Borders," A Solo Show by Ada Cheng, Directed by Jonald Jude Reyes and "The Fixer," A Full-Length Play by Susan H. Pak, Directed by Helen Young
Reading Two of "Our Perspective:
https://www.steppenwolf.org/
Media requests for images or interviews regarding "Our Perspective,"
The series will continue August 13, 2018 at Victory Gardens Theater (please note change of venue from previously announced location) and November TBA 2018 in The 1700 Theatre at Steppenwolf Theatre. The August presentation will feature readings of short plays and will be included as part of the Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists (CAATA) national conference http://caata.net; the November presentation will feature the reading of a short and a full-length play each.
"We were thrilled to have a standing room only at our First Reading at the Goodman," said Mia Park. "Starting out our series with such a bang – with so many engaged, enthusiastic fans coming out on a cold wintry, Monday night in Chicago - confirms the demand that more Asian American plays need to be created and shared," she said. "We thank everyone at the Goodman, Steppenwolf and Victory Gardens for their tremendous support in helping us to get this important program off the ground," she said.
Casting for the May 21, 2018 Reading Two of "Our Perspective:
"Breaking Rules, Broken Hearts: Loving Across Borders" by Ada Cheng, Directed by Jonald Jude Reyes
This solo show tackles issues about gender, culture and feminism. It asks the question of how one learns about womanhood, love and abuse in different cultural contexts. This is a story about domestic violence and its effect on mother-daughter relationships through the lens of a child as well as an adult.
Ada Cheng (Creator and Performer)
"The Fixer" by Susan H. Pak, Directed by Helen Young
A bitter, despondent, Asian American expat is thrilled when her best friend, a beautiful and brilliant attorney, joins her in the sparkling city of Dubai. The two enjoy a luxurious and decadent existence at their dream jobs, until one of them is unceremoniously fired. Can the two keep their friendship intact, as they attempt to navigate the shark infested waters of overseas office politics? "The Fixer" hilariously examines the ways in which lifelong best friends confront issues of allyship, intersectional feminism, and American exceptionalism, as they attempt to protect themselves and each other from an increasingly hostile and intolerant world.
Deveon Bromby (Stage Directions), Martin Hanna (Younis), Helen Joo Lee (Mo Shin), Matthew Lipman (Daniel Harrington), Maeghan Looney (Mindy Perkins) and Gloria Imseih Petrelli (Sharifa).
In addition, Marie Tredway has been named Assistant Director.
For more information, visit www.Our-Perspective.com and follow #OurPerspectiveReadings on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information about AIRMW or to share an idea, please contact AIRMW here:, 4427 North Clark Street, Chicago, Illinois 60640 or infoairmw (at) airmw (dot) org .
NOTE: Media is invited and encouraged to cover the overall concept and goals of the "Our Perspective:
CAST, CREATIVE TEAM BIOS and CURATOR'S STATEMENT Available upon request to info (at ) enericom (dot) net .
This is an abbreviated release - for full release, bios and more, see website www.Our-Perspective.com or request full PRESS KIT from info (at) enericom (dot) net .
- 30 -
doc id
AIRMW_OPpr3prlogabbrev_
Contact
ENERI Communications
***@enericom.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 15, 2018