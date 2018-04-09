PASHCO POSTERS auctions some of the most vintage and rare posters ever found

Twin Cities auction house PASHCO POSTERS announces their upcoming auction of vintage posters, capped off by a rare, SEALED HENDRIX "WIRED" poster !

-- Twin Cities auction house PASHCO POSTERS announces their upcoming auction of vintage posters, capped off by a rare, SEALED HENDRIX "WIRED" poster that's expected to bid well into the thousands! Think "Your 1970's Bedroom," "Rock and Roll," and add a dash of "dreams really do come true" and you'll be set for this auction.Recently added, is a collection of vintage rock posters from a New York head-shop that closed down in the 70's - and the posters have been sealed, rolled and stored for 50 years!!!Picture this. The year is 1970. Psychedelic music, experimental drugs, and the anti-war, counter-culture movement are in full swing. Your parents are telling you that you won't amount to anything unless you go to college and you just need time to yourself. So you retreat to your 1970's bedroom. It's here that you surround yourself in a dream of sounds and sights - highlighted by a curated selection of "art" on your walls. You put on a vinyl record of Led Zeppelin and light your incense stick. There are the blacklight animals and architectural designs shining back at you. There are the anti-war protest posters. All your favorite artists and bands are here to support you, including Donovan, Bowie, the Beatles, the Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and Iron Butterfly. Step back into time with us as we offer one of the most complete poster collections of the 70's. All these posters are New Old Stock - vintage - rare and ORIGINALS from a vintage head shop that closed down - All poster are from the 1960's and 70's. Most are mint to near mint and many are still sealed !PASHCO POSTERS brings hundreds of these found posters to auction this April 18th. The majority are in mint condition, as perfect as the day they were printed.Included in the auction are many Pandora Productions hippy / psychedelic posters from the 1960's, including LOVE IS A FLOWER. And there is a SIGNED ORIGINAL WOODSTOCK 1969 POSTER ready for the winning bidder ! These posters defined the age of Aquarius and the summer of love, and are in amazing condition for being 50 years old.The auction is topped of by a very rare and unique item. An actual still-sealed JIMI HENDRIX "Wired" Poster from Darien House. These hard to find posters are NEVER found still rolled and sealed just like the day it was printed. This is a rare opportunity to own rock and roll history, and it is available to the top bidder.You can find out more about PASHCO POSTERS and their collection, during the next auction, on April 18th, 2018 at 4PM CST. Check out the treasures at: