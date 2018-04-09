News By Tag
The 24th Edition Of "LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon" Concludes With Remarkable Success
Amman, Jordan (April 2018) - Under the patronage of HRH Prince Firas Bin Raad, the 24th edition of the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon concluded successfully on Friday
A number of VIPs attended the marathon and the awards ceremony, including: H.E. Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, Amman Mayor, Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, Mr. Hong Ju Jon, General Manager of LG Electronics Levant – Jordan, the board members of Run Jordan, in addition to the 3000 local, regional and international runners.
LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon consisted of three main categories which are: the Ultra Marathon 50 km, Half Marathon - 21 km, in addition to 10 km Fun Run race.
The winners were announced during the awarding ceremony that took place at the Amman Tourist Beach, each category winners were crowned by H.E. Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, Mr. Hong Ju Jon, General Manager of LG Electronics Levant – Jordan, and the General Manager of Run Jordan.
This year's edition was marked for adding new rules, as the 50km and 21km were merged and started at 6:00 am, effecting positively on the runners and increased competitiveness among them. Furthermore, Run Jordan crowned the first 5 runners in the 50 km category- men and women- instead of only three, the thing that encouraged the contestants to finish the race in the best possible timing.
The Results for the various race categories came as follows:
Male Overall 50 KM - First place: Abdullah Harrathi (3:09:37), Second place: Mithqal Al Abbadi- Armed Forces (3:09:57), Third place: Bashar Rahhel- Armed Forces/Al-Arabi Club (3:10:34), Fourth place: Ahmad Sabbar (3:14:24), Fifth place: Mohammad Mohammad (3:14:53).
Female Overall 50 KM - First place: Hanoia Hasaballa (3:43:29), Second place: Chris Peeters (4:22:55), Third place: Safa Hasan (4:27:20), Fourth place: Sharifa AlSaqqa (4:31:53), Fifth place: Ashwaq Badran (4:48:52).
Male Overall 21 KM - First place: Mohammad Abu Reziq (1:06:49), Second place: Aymad Suradi Armed Forces/Al-Arabi Club (1:09:41), Third place: Ahmad Hammad (1:10:26)
Female Overall 21 KM - First place: Georgia Cottle (1:23:35), Second place: Meredith Byrne (1:31:50), Third place: Rory Kelly (1:32:32)
Male Wheelchair 21 KM - First place: Ali Sawalmeh (1:10:50), Second place: Raed Hweiti (2:25:56), Third
Male Overall 10 KM - First place: Haitham Abu Jarad- Armed Forces (0:31:09), Second place: Yousef Mousa (0:31:24), Third place: Oqla Ghazi- Armed Forces (0:31:37)
Female Overall 10 KM - First place: Lama Jaarat (0:40:54), Second place: Mai Osheibat (0:41:26), Third place: Tabarak Mahaftha (0:42:31)
Male Wheelchair 10 KM - First place: Bilal Abu Mansi (0:33:59), Second place: Kamal Tawalbeh (0:36:39), Third place: Ala' AlDeen Al Quz'a (0:49:54)
Partially Visually impaired Male 10 KM - First place: Abdul Raouf Khateeb (0:39:19), Second place: Ahmad Abu Zaid (0:54:46), Third place: *** (0:00:00)
Visually impaired Male 10 KM - First place: Suhail Al Nashash (0:42:33), Second place: Hasan Tayyem (0:47:34), Third place: Tareq Tayyem (1:00:37)
Visually impaired Female 10 KM - First place: Jumana AlZoubi (1:21:27), Second place: Isra' Abul Heija (1:35:47)
Age Groups:
50 KM Male – (40 – 49 years): Khaldoun Mustafa (3:37:58) , (50 – 59 years) Salah Al Najjar (4:25:08)
50 KM Female- (50 – 59 years) Chris Peeters (4:22:55).
In conclusion, Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan thanked all the partners who are making the marathon a success year after year, saying: "We were very pleased with the results. The success of the Dead Sea Ultra Marathon in its 24th edition was a reflection of the outstanding work done by Run Jordan team and our partners. We witnessed a great competition between the runners especially in the 50 km and 20 km races, who praised the newly added concept of starting the races at the same time."
"I would like to congratulate all the runners and participants for finishing the races with remarkable results for some. The number of participants confirm Run Jordan's mission to encourage sport; the sport of running in particular, and living a healthy lifestyle, as well as attracting tourism to some of the great places we have in Jordan, such as the Dead Sea." El-Kurd added.
