The 24th Edition Of "LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon" Concludes With Remarkable Success

Amman, Jordan (April 2018) - Under the patronage of HRH Prince Firas Bin Raad, the 24th edition of the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon concluded successfully on Friday

Picture1

End

-- April 13, with the participation of more than 3000 runners across all race categories.A number of VIPs attended the marathon and the awards ceremony, including: H.E. Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, Amman Mayor, Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, Mr. Hong Ju Jon, General Manager of LG Electronics Levant – Jordan, the board members of Run Jordan, in addition to the 3000 local, regional and international runners.LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon consisted of three main categories which are: the Ultra Marathon 50 km, Half Marathon - 21 km, in addition to 10 km Fun Run race.The winners were announced during the awarding ceremony that took place at the Amman Tourist Beach, each category winners were crowned by H.E. Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh, Mr. Hong Ju Jon, General Manager of LG Electronics Levant – Jordan, and the General Manager of Run Jordan.This year's edition was marked for adding new rules, as the 50km and 21km were merged and started at 6:00 am, effecting positively on the runners and increased competitiveness among them. Furthermore, Run Jordan crowned the first 5 runners in the 50 km category- men and women- instead of only three, the thing that encouraged the contestants to finish the race in the best possible timing.The Results for the various race categories came as follows:First place: Abdullah Harrathi (3:09:37), Second place: Mithqal Al Abbadi- Armed Forces (3:09:57), Third place: Bashar Rahhel- Armed Forces/Al-Arabi Club (3:10:34), Fourth place: Ahmad Sabbar (3:14:24), Fifth place: Mohammad Mohammad (3:14:53).First place: Hanoia Hasaballa (3:43:29), Second place: Chris Peeters (4:22:55), Third place: Safa Hasan (4:27:20), Fourth place: Sharifa AlSaqqa (4:31:53), Fifth place: Ashwaq Badran (4:48:52).First place: Mohammad Abu Reziq (1:06:49), Second place: Aymad Suradi Armed Forces/Al-Arabi Club (1:09:41), Third place: Ahmad Hammad (1:10:26)- First place: Georgia Cottle (1:23:35), Second place: Meredith Byrne (1:31:50), Third place: Rory Kelly (1:32:32)First place: Ali Sawalmeh (1:10:50), Second place: Raed Hweiti (2:25:56), Third- First place: Haitham Abu Jarad- Armed Forces (0:31:09), Second place: Yousef Mousa (0:31:24), Third place: Oqla Ghazi- Armed Forces (0:31:37)First place: Lama Jaarat (0:40:54), Second place: Mai Osheibat (0:41:26), Third place: Tabarak Mahaftha (0:42:31)- First place: Bilal Abu Mansi (0:33:59), Second place: Kamal Tawalbeh (0:36:39), Third place: Ala' AlDeen Al Quz'a (0:49:54)- First place: Abdul Raouf Khateeb (0:39:19), Second place: Ahmad Abu Zaid (0:54:46), Third place: *** (0:00:00)- First place: Suhail Al Nashash (0:42:33), Second place: Hasan Tayyem (0:47:34), Third place: Tareq Tayyem (1:00:37)- First place: Jumana AlZoubi (1:21:27), Second place: Isra' Abul Heija (1:35:47)(40 – 49 years): Khaldoun Mustafa (3:37:58) , (50 – 59 years) Salah Al Najjar (4:25:08)(50 – 59 years) Chris Peeters (4:22:55).In conclusion, Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan thanked all the partners who are making the marathon a success year after year, saying: "We were very pleased with the results. The success of the Dead Sea Ultra Marathon in its 24th edition was a reflection of the outstanding work done by Run Jordan team and our partners. We witnessed a great competition between the runners especially in the 50 km and 20 km races, who praised the newly added concept of starting the races at the same time.""I would like to congratulate all the runners and participants for finishing the races with remarkable results for some. The number of participants confirm Run Jordan's mission to encourage sport; the sport of running in particular, and living a healthy lifestyle, as well as attracting tourism to some of the great places we have in Jordan, such as the Dead Sea." El-Kurd added.