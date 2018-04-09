News By Tag
EZ Life is proud to announce new bottles collection at a discount of 10% this April
EZ Life brings new varieties of bottles to its existing collection. The customers can make the most it by logging-in on our website before 30th April 2018. New designs and colours are regularly added to Bottles Category. Along with the discount on the new collection, the customers can enjoy an additional benefit of free shipping.
The new collection of bottles at EZ Life include Quirky Thermos, Crystal Shaped Drinking Bottle, Graffiti Bottles, Fruit Infuser Bottles and many more.
Stay hydrated this summer with EZ life's wide collection of water bottles. "We aim at serving our customers to the fullest and try to understand their need and wants. Our collection of water bottles is usable by kids as well as adults." Says Ankita Shah Sonawala, Co-Founder.
The collection is available on EZ Life's website: www.ezlife.in
Contact
EZ Life Retail.Pvt.Ltd
Contact number - 9969964000
E-mail address - media@ezlife.in
***@ezlife.in
