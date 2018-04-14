 
News By Tag
* Mental Health
* Drug And Alcohol Addiction
* Behavioral Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

2018 National Mental Health Community Symposium launches in six states

Connecting communities affected by mental illness or drug and alcohol addiction who are looking for resources and support.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mental Health
* Drug And Alcohol Addiction
* Behavioral Health

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - April 14, 2018 - PRLog -- For the second consecutive year, the National Mental Health Community Symposium is extending to six states. The symposium will take place in Irving, Texas, Orange, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Henderson, Nevada, Oak Brook, Illinois, and Orlando, Florida. Admission is free to the education general sessions and over 100 exhibitors from mental health, drug and alcohol addiction, and related non profit organizations. (The daily agenda is available on the website)

Margie Barilla, founder of the National Mental Health Community Symposium, said, "It is imperative that we as mental health - drug and alcohol addiction advocates connect directly to inner communities affected by mental illness or drug and alcohol addiction; with direct access of organization liaisons to obtain in depth information of services offered. This symposium is to find as many licensed and accredited organizations to partner and promote the symposium to maximize education efforts and end the stigma. Given Margie Barilla's progressive and health conscious demographic, it is a mission to have hundreds attend this symposium and return back into the community empowered. We are fortunate to have launched with an immediate response and interest leaving exhibitor tables and level of sponsorships limited.

In each state we visit, we are excited to provide free mental health high school assemblies, college scholarships, financial donations to non profit organization that provides mental health or addiction support, and raffle tickets to attendee's that visit exhibitors to learn about their programs - entering into door prizes.

This symposium will have over seventeen topics on mental health and drug and alcohol addiction. Live music performances during intercessions, and overall directly building the relationships with the community and exhibitors. So, many times many go untreated due to not wanting to receive treatment in there backyard, failed programs numerously, or considering change of environment, otherwise have a chance to meet; government officials and healthcare professional all working together to educate communities and end the stigma. For more information and to register visit the website at https://www.nmhcsymposium.com or contact Margie Barilla at 214.843.8503 or nmhcsymposium@gmail.com.

End
Source:National Mental Health Community Symposium
Email:***@nmhcsymposium.com Email Verified
Tags:Mental Health, Drug And Alcohol Addiction, Behavioral Health
Industry:Medical
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 14, 2018
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 14, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share