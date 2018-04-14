News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2018 National Mental Health Community Symposium launches in six states
Connecting communities affected by mental illness or drug and alcohol addiction who are looking for resources and support.
Margie Barilla, founder of the National Mental Health Community Symposium, said, "It is imperative that we as mental health - drug and alcohol addiction advocates connect directly to inner communities affected by mental illness or drug and alcohol addiction; with direct access of organization liaisons to obtain in depth information of services offered. This symposium is to find as many licensed and accredited organizations to partner and promote the symposium to maximize education efforts and end the stigma. Given Margie Barilla's progressive and health conscious demographic, it is a mission to have hundreds attend this symposium and return back into the community empowered. We are fortunate to have launched with an immediate response and interest leaving exhibitor tables and level of sponsorships limited.
In each state we visit, we are excited to provide free mental health high school assemblies, college scholarships, financial donations to non profit organization that provides mental health or addiction support, and raffle tickets to attendee's that visit exhibitors to learn about their programs - entering into door prizes.
This symposium will have over seventeen topics on mental health and drug and alcohol addiction. Live music performances during intercessions, and overall directly building the relationships with the community and exhibitors. So, many times many go untreated due to not wanting to receive treatment in there backyard, failed programs numerously, or considering change of environment, otherwise have a chance to meet; government officials and healthcare professional all working together to educate communities and end the stigma. For more information and to register visit the website at https://www.nmhcsymposium.com or contact Margie Barilla at 214.843.8503 or nmhcsymposium@
Media Contact
info@nmhcsymposium.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 14, 2018