News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stress, ADHD, Anxiety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Discussion
FULLERTON, Calif., April 17, 2018 – The Parents Voice USA announced today it will be hosting an event on social media and mental health. The event will take place at Fisler School Multi-Purpose room, 1350 Starbuck St., Fullerton on April 19, 2018 from 6 pm to 9 pm.
"This is going to be an extremely powerful event! We must all be concerned and alert to the mental health and emotional issues facing our children today, more importantly we must know how to HELP!", commented MJ Noor, Founder and CEO, The Parents Voice USA.
Julia Miller, CEO of DigiPowers and Media One, strong advocate for data privacy, will speak on how to help children get the best from technology and stay safe. Julia worked with Steve Jobs, launched Xbox and the International 28 Country Launch of Xbox Live. Senior Director of Mac International which is now iCloud for Apple.
Offices of Emy Flores Ed.D Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Fullerton School District will provide information on the District's proactive measures and support for parents. Dr. Flores is committed to keeping children safe in these complicated times. What are the warning signs?
Annette Craig of With Hope Foundation, lost her 14 ½ year old daughter Amber to suicide. The Hope Foundation provides mental health support services, crisis intervention and resources.
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About The Parents Voice USA® The Parents Voice USA founded in 2009, by MJ Noor is a completely volunteer community support organization. The Parents Voice aspires to keep parents abreast of challenges and issues that impact their children. It invites experts to address topics as they relate to elementary, junior high, high school and college. There are no dues to pay. "We support all parents and strongly encourage their involvement."
Contact
MJ Noor
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse