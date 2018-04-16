 
Educogym Canary Wharf prep London 2018 marathon runners

 
CANARY WHARF, England - April 21, 2018 - PRLog -- The 2018 marathon is  taking place across London on 22 April, the marathon route goes through London city and around Canary Wharf and the Isle of dogs, straight past Educogym Canary Wharf gym. "We will definitely be there, it's amazing to watch thousands of people running 26 miles, we have a client from within our gym who is participating so we also want to support him" stated Orlstyne Wilson, personal trainer at Educogym Canary Wharf.

In recent weeks, there was a planned strike to take place this weekend on the DLR, the main train line running from the Isle of dogs into central London which would have cause all sorts of problems for runners, many who are running for charity, as well as for spectators. "Thankfully it was called off last minute, I think we all appreciate why the staff are striking but on a weekend that thousands of people have been preparing for for weeks, as well as all the money raised for charity, it would be unfair to strike trains and leaving runners later and spectators unable to keep up with the person they are watching, so I'm very happy the strike is off" explained Godfrey nurse, Educogym personal trainer.

The marathon is a very popular event in London, thousands of people run for charity, in memory of someone, or just for a way to push themselves. "At Educogym Canary Wharf we are obviously into fitness. So we do get excited about events like these, especially when they are on our doorstep on marsh wall!" Said Orlstyne Wilson, Educogym personal trainer.

Best of luck to all the runners tomorrow!
http://www.educogymcanarywharf.com/

Educogym Canary Wharf
canarywharf@educogym.com
0207 5383948
