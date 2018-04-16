News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Educogym Canary Wharf prep London 2018 marathon runners
In recent weeks, there was a planned strike to take place this weekend on the DLR, the main train line running from the Isle of dogs into central London which would have cause all sorts of problems for runners, many who are running for charity, as well as for spectators. "Thankfully it was called off last minute, I think we all appreciate why the staff are striking but on a weekend that thousands of people have been preparing for for weeks, as well as all the money raised for charity, it would be unfair to strike trains and leaving runners later and spectators unable to keep up with the person they are watching, so I'm very happy the strike is off" explained Godfrey nurse, Educogym personal trainer.
The marathon is a very popular event in London, thousands of people run for charity, in memory of someone, or just for a way to push themselves. "At Educogym Canary Wharf we are obviously into fitness. So we do get excited about events like these, especially when they are on our doorstep on marsh wall!" Said Orlstyne Wilson, Educogym personal trainer.
Best of luck to all the runners tomorrow!
http://www.educogymcanarywharf.com/
Contact
Educogym Canary Wharf
canarywharf@
0207 5383948
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse