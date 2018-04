The Impact of Community Leadership Awards Luncheon

Embrace Your CAKE Sister SIPHER Tour-Atlanta Awards Luncheon

Media Contact

Monique Denton-Davis

eycrep@embraceyourcake.com Monique Denton-Davis

End

--(April 13, 2018- Atlanta, GA).is the theme for the Embrace Your C.A.K.E. Sister SIPHERTour traveling to Atlanta, GA on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Renaissance Concourse Hotel Atlanta, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Keynote Speaker isfounder and CEO, Discovering Your Transitional Life Coaching, LLC, Atlanta GA. Additional speakers are, international speaker, author, radio show host and entrepreneur;andSister Coach, Speaker and Author.Sister SIPHER Tour - Atlanta Award honorees are:, Co-Founder and Board Member, Center for Anti-Bullying, Cybersecurity and Violence Prevention, Director, Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Social Security Administration, Atlanta RegionFounder and Managing Partner, Black Light Strategic Partners, LLCMember, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; Senior, Savannah State University, SGA Vice President; Graduate, D.M. Therell High School, Atlanta GA"Our honorees, in their leadership positions, epitomize the importance of community building, collaboration and empowerment,"said Monique Denton-Davis, CEO and Founder, Embrace Your CAKE, LLC.The Sister SIPHERTour is dedicated to empowering women to live their best life throughoulful,ntellectual,roblem Solving, andelpingach otherise. The Tour next travels to Jacksonville, FL and Long Island, New York. To register for this event, go to ssatlanta.eventbrite.com###About Embrace Your C.A.K.E., LLCEmbrace your C.A.K.E., LLC was established in 2016 to recognize and empower women from all walks of life to live authentically and unapologetically in pursuit of their dreams and aspirations. Its focus on Confidence, Attitude, Kindness and Excellence (C.A.K.E.), helps women expand their professional and personal networks to build a solid Sisterhood. Through this process, women are encouraged and empowered to break through roadblocks to uncover their true potential and develop strategies to propel them to the next level in career and life. For more information contact http://www.embraceyourcake.com