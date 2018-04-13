News By Tag
The Impact of Community Leadership Awards Luncheon
Embrace Your CAKE Sister SIPHER Tour-Atlanta Awards Luncheon
AND AWARDS LUNCHEON
(April 13, 2018- Atlanta, GA). The Impact of Community Leadership is the theme for the Embrace Your C.A.K.E. Sister SIPHERTM Tour traveling to Atlanta, GA on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Renaissance Concourse Hotel Atlanta, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The Keynote Speaker is Rochelle Corley Rivers, founder and CEO, Discovering Your Transitional Life Coaching, LLC, Atlanta GA. Additional speakers are Valencia Griffin-Wallace, international speaker, author, radio show host and entrepreneur;
Sister SIPHER Tour - Atlanta Award honorees are:
Education and Awareness Award Dr. Etrenda C. Dillon, Co-Founder and Board Member, Center for Anti-Bullying, Cybersecurity and Violence Prevention
Humanitarian Award Marilyn Thompson, Director, Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Social Security Administration, Atlanta Region
Community Builder Award Samuel D. Bryant, Founder and Managing Partner, Black Light Strategic Partners, LLC
Next Generation Leadership Award Alicia Sinclaire Montgomery, Member, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; Senior, Savannah State University, SGA Vice President; Graduate, D.M. Therell High School, Atlanta GA
"Our honorees, in their leadership positions, epitomize the importance of community building, collaboration and empowerment,"
The Sister SIPHERTM Tour is dedicated to empowering women to live their best life through Soulful, Intellectual, Problem Solving, and Helping Each other Rise. The Tour next travels to Jacksonville, FL and Long Island, New York. To register for this event, go to ssatlanta.eventbrite.com
About Embrace Your C.A.K.E., LLC
Embrace your C.A.K.E., LLC was established in 2016 to recognize and empower women from all walks of life to live authentically and unapologetically in pursuit of their dreams and aspirations. Its focus on Confidence, Attitude, Kindness and Excellence (C.A.K.E.), helps women expand their professional and personal networks to build a solid Sisterhood. Through this process, women are encouraged and empowered to break through roadblocks to uncover their true potential and develop strategies to propel them to the next level in career and life. For more information contact http://www.embraceyourcake.com
Monique Denton-Davis
eycrep@embraceyourcake.com
