News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SOLAREUM Announces Unprecedented Platform
Bitcoin Press Release: Solareum is pleased to announce their upcoming platform which will utilize blockchain technology and will provide cryptocurrency enthusiasts a marketplace where green energy consumption pays the user. Solareum the Amazon of Solar and Renewables.
3rd April 2018. Lichtenstein:
Solareum's core mission is to ensure that it is today's "Amazon of Renewables" for individual and corporate consumers alike--and with a guest presentation at the United Nations Youth Assembly this past February from our CEO, Kenneth Reece, Solareum has also proven its commitment to tomorrow.
Solareum technology will utilize ethereum smart contracts, this leaves for a completely dynamic, transparent and decentralized service provider. Solareum will be serving the community in the renewable sector and will be the first to be backed by the major renewable companies and contractors in its sector.
If you are a business, open up your services and products to the world. If you are a customer, price shop, and use Solareum to make the prices drop.
Doing Well by Doing Good
Solareum was founded with a key, essential, but-simple proposition:
The Solareum team have been working day and night, developing new innovations for the platform. The Solareum platform will allow the user to choose a solar provider worldwide, and have it installed. The Solareum mission is to be the Amazon of the renewable industry. Striving to educate, progress and develop the future of the energy of the planet .
Solareum is backed by a wholly managed investment fund, based on the leading cryptocurrencies. This will enable users to invest without the industry-wide problem of when to buy or to sell. Additionally, Solareum will offer debit card integration, this major feature plays a vital role in the Solareum ecosystem, giving users a choice of a number of service providers to choose from to spend their cryptocurrency easily.
Solareum's Native Token the SLRM
The native ERC20 token is available to buy directly from the website, at the cost of 0.70 USD per SLRM. The Solareum team aims to raise a hard cap of 42.2 million USD in honor of Earth day, which is 4/22. The team's technical finance analyst forecasts the market cap to be circa 100,000,000 USD by the end of 2018.
The Solareum platform will allow the user to purchase the native SLRM token with over 10 different cryptocurrencies, making it the most multi-functional and dynamic platform to buy tokens in the world.
Solareum is constantly readjusting the exchange rates for the token, due to the natural volatility of the market.
The token is already being traded on two exchanges ForkDelta and Stocks.Exchange, and is set to be listed on a number of major exchanges in the upcoming months.
SOLAREUM IS THE ONLY SITE THAT ACCEPTS FOURTEEN OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES (AS WELL AS CREDIT AND DEBIT.)
THESE INCLUDE:
• BITCOIN - BTC
• LITECOIN - LTC
• DASH - DASH
• DOGECOIN - DOGE
• ETHEREUM - ETH
• GOLDCOIN - GLD
• NEO - NEO
• VERTCOIN - VTC
• MONERO - XMR
• ZCASH - ZEC
• BITCOIN CASH - BCH
• RIPPLE - XRP
• STEEM - STEEM
• DIGIBYTE - DGB
Read the Whitepaper: https://docs.wixstatic.com (https://docs.wixstatic.com/
Join on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/
Follow on Twitter:https://
LinkedIn:https://
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Name: Kate Marriott
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Email: support@solareum.club
Solareum is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest
Contact
Kate Marriott
***@americagreensolar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse