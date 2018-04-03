 
News By Tag
* Cryptocurrency
* Blockchain
* Solar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

SOLAREUM Announces Unprecedented Platform

 
 
SOLAREUM_MARK
SOLAREUM_MARK
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cryptocurrency
* Blockchain
* Solar

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Features

NEW YORK - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- SOLAREUM Announces Their New Platform and Native SLRM Token

Bitcoin Press Release: Solareum is pleased to announce their upcoming platform which will utilize blockchain technology and will provide cryptocurrency enthusiasts a marketplace where green energy consumption pays the user. Solareum the Amazon of Solar and Renewables.

3rd April 2018. Lichtenstein:Solareum is pleased to announce their live website and platform that will enable the everyday cryptocurrency user to buy renewable products and claim back tokens for using a renewable source of energy. Solareum aims to be a major service provider, providing a secure marketplace for users to transact with each other on the blockchain.

Solareum's core mission is to ensure that it is today's "Amazon of Renewables" for individual and corporate consumers alike--and with a guest presentation at the United Nations Youth Assembly this past February from our CEO, Kenneth Reece, Solareum has also proven its commitment to tomorrow.

Solareum technology will utilize ethereum smart contracts, this leaves for a completely dynamic, transparent and decentralized service provider. Solareum will be serving the community in the renewable sector and will be the first to be backed by the major renewable companies and contractors in its sector.

If you are a business, open up your services and products to the world. If you are a customer, price shop, and use Solareum to make the prices drop.

Doing Well by Doing Good

Solareum was founded with a key, essential, but-simple proposition: to connect the world with renewable resources at the touch of a button.The Solareum ethos to enable a platform which will offer a P2P and B2B marketplace for the exchange between renewable companies and the community. Solareum will also offer the industry standard of ensuring that the principles of anonymity are upheld by all involved during the sale period.

The Solareum team have been working day and night, developing new innovations for the platform. The Solareum platform will allow the user to choose a solar provider worldwide, and have it installed. The Solareum mission is to be the Amazon of the renewable industry. Striving to educate, progress and develop the future of the energy of the planet .

Solareum is backed by a wholly managed investment fund, based on the leading cryptocurrencies. This will enable users to invest without the industry-wide problem of when to buy or to sell. Additionally, Solareum will offer debit card integration, this major feature plays a vital role in the Solareum ecosystem, giving users a choice of a number of service providers to choose from to spend their cryptocurrency easily.

Solareum's Native Token the SLRM

The native ERC20 token is available to buy directly from the website, at the cost of 0.70 USD per SLRM. The Solareum team aims to raise a hard cap of 42.2 million USD in honor of Earth day, which is 4/22. The team's technical finance analyst forecasts the market cap to be circa 100,000,000 USD by the end of 2018.

The Solareum platform will allow the user to purchase the native SLRM token with over 10 different cryptocurrencies, making it the most multi-functional and dynamic platform to buy tokens in the world.

Solareum is constantly readjusting the exchange rates for the token, due to the natural volatility of the market.

The token is already being traded on two exchanges ForkDelta and Stocks.Exchange, and is set to be listed on a number of major exchanges in the upcoming months.

SOLAREUM IS THE ONLY SITE THAT ACCEPTS FOURTEEN OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES (AS WELL AS CREDIT AND DEBIT.)

THESE INCLUDE:

• BITCOIN - BTC
• LITECOIN - LTC
• DASH - DASH
• DOGECOIN - DOGE
• ETHEREUM - ETH
• GOLDCOIN - GLD
• NEO - NEO
• VERTCOIN - VTC
• MONERO - XMR
• ZCASH - ZEC
• BITCOIN CASH - BCH
• RIPPLE - XRP
• STEEM - STEEM
• DIGIBYTE - DGB

Read the Whitepaper: https://docs.wixstatic.com (https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/4d04f3_741c66c2103f4a048d8...)

Join on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Solareum-300189880473588/

Follow on Twitter:https://twitter.com/SOLAREUMclub

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/solareum/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/solareumclub/

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCANPdxr0u2FS2tBM_Sm1lMQ

Media Contact

Name: Kate Marriott

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Email: support@solareum.club

Solareum is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest

Contact
Kate Marriott
***@americagreensolar.com
End
Source:SOLAREUM Club
Email:***@americagreensolar.com
Posted By:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Solar
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share